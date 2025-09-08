Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

A new leak suggests the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max will revive the rear secondary display, a feature last seen on the Mi 11 Ultra.

The design includes a large rectangular visor housing the triple-camera setup and possibly the extra screen.

The Xiaomi 16 Pro Max is tipped to launch in China between Sept 24–26, powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

Leaked photos of the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max hint at the return of a rear secondary display. Xiaomi last tried this with the Mi 11 Ultra, and it looks like the brand is ready to bring the idea back for its upcoming flagship.

Rumors about a rear secondary display on the Xiaomi 16 series have been floating around for months. Now, live images shared by Weibo user Mobile phone industry giant and later picked up by Notebookcheck back up those early reports.

The leaked photos reveal a large rectangular visor covering the top half of the back. It holds the triple-camera setup and also squeezes in a secondary display.

Case leak hints at rear display

One photo showing the phone in a case reveals a big cutout on the left for two cameras, leaving an empty space on the right. A closer look points to a third camera tucked below the main setup, alongside an LED flash.

While the images stop short of confirming a rear screen, the case design is telling. The open, empty panel on the back strongly hints at space reserved for a secondary display.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mobile phone industry giant / Weibo) (Image credit: Mobile phone industry giant / Weibo)

Adding weight to the leak, tipster Kartikey Singh hinted back in June that a future Xiaomi flagship would revive the rear screen. The exact purpose of the display is still a mystery, but NotebookCheck notes the person in the photos is a “high-ranking” Xiaomi executive, making it far less likely the images are fake.

Throwback to the Mi 11 Ultra’s rear screen

Xiaomi is no stranger to this idea. The Mi 11 Ultra from 2021 came with a tiny 1.1-inch rear screen that doubled as a selfie viewfinder for the main camera.

For the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi actually reused the Mi Band 5’s screen as its rear display. It worked as an always-on panel for time, date, and notifications.

Earlier reports point to a China launch for the Xiaomi 16 Pro Max between September 24 and 26. It’s also rumored to debut Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.