Samsung Memorial Day sale: save big on the Z Fold 3 and S22 phones

It's still almost a full week away, but many online retailers are already serving up some great Memorial Day deals that you can enjoy right now, including our friends at Samsung. Leading up to the official US holiday on May 30th, Samsung is offering hefty discounts on a ton of new devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the entire S22 lineup of smartphones.

This early Memorial Day sale includes a deal that instantly hooks you up with a free Galaxy Watch 4 when you buy the Z Fold 3, plus up to $1,100 of trade-in credit when you send them an old device. Another tempting deal gets you a free $100 Samsung gift card when you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, no trade-in required and no strings attached.

As May 30th gets closer, you can expect Samsung and other retailers to start sharing even more generous deals, including discounts on appliances and smart TV sales. It's also worth noting that some of these deals may extend beyond Memorial Day itself. We'll remain vigilant and share the offers as they appear, just like we do with Prime Day Android phone deals and other special sale events. In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the best early Memorial Day deals that Samsung is offering right now.

Early Samsung Memorial Day sale — featured deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Get a free Galaxy Watch 4 plus up to $1,100 of trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Ahead of Memorial Day, Samsung is offering anyone who buys the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a totally free Galaxy Watch 4 with an accompanying band (that's a $290 value). In addition to that free gift, they'll also hook you up with up to $1,100 of enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an eligible device. The foldable phone usually retails for $1,799.99, so you stand to put a pretty serious dent into the balance if you meet all the eligibility requirements.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Get free Galaxy Buds Live plus up to $800 of trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Similar to the Z Fold 3 deal described above, Samsung is currently giving away a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live wireless headphones ($149.99 value) if you buy the more-affordable Z Flip 3 through their official store. You can also get up to $800 of trade-in credit if you send an eligible device, potentially dropping the price of the Flip 3 down to just $249.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get $100 of Samsung credit plus 30% off the Galaxy Tab S8 (opens in new tab) If you've been waiting for the right time to pick up Samsung's newest flagship device, this deal might give you the push you need. Pick up the S22 Ultra and you'll instantly receive a $100 e-credit that can be used to buy accessories in the Samsung store. You can also bundle the phone with the Galaxy Tab S8 (opens in new tab) and save a whopping 30% on the premium tablet or send in an old device and get up to $1,000 of trade-in credit.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 (Refurbished): Get a Galaxy Watch 4 for $50, plus up to $675 of trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Samsung recently added the Galaxy S21 series to their Certified Renewed Store. These refurbished phones use 100% genuine Samsung parts and come with a standard device warranty, so they're pretty much as good as new. Pick up a renewed S21 and you'll be able to bundle it with a 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab) for just $50 or the 44mm version for $80. You'll also be eligible to receive up to $675 of promo credit if you trade in your old smartphone. Unlike other Memorial Day offers on this page, this deal is good until June 30th.

If none of these early Memorial Day deals piqued your interest, don't worry. You can also find savings year-round through our regularly updated list of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals.