Memorial Day TV sales live roundup: Save hundreds on Samsung, LG, Sony and more

The Memorial Day TV sales are live, and we're here to help show you the best deals as we find them today. We won't just be looking at super fancy OLED options, but also solid budget buys that save you lots of money while getting you great performance from your movie, TV, and gaming content.

Sure, Memorial Day sales events often feel like they're more about garden furniture and mattresses rather than electronics but great TV sales are a given every year and mark the best opportunity this side of Prime Day in the summer to save some serious Benjamins on a new TV.

We're updating the list below throughout the day as we enter what we expect to be the final day of the Memorial Day TV sales season. If you'd prefer to browse a retailer's selection of TV deals at your leisure, then check out the quick links below, which will take you straight to the action of the latest TV deals at the best TV retailers. Or keep scrolling for our hand-picked selection of deals.