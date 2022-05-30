Live
Memorial Day TV sales live roundup: Save hundreds on Samsung, LG, Sony and more
Don't miss out on these fantastic TV deals
By Brendan Griffiths published
The Memorial Day TV sales are live, and we're here to help show you the best deals as we find them today. We won't just be looking at super fancy OLED options, but also solid budget buys that save you lots of money while getting you great performance from your movie, TV, and gaming content.
Sure, Memorial Day sales events often feel like they're more about garden furniture and mattresses rather than electronics but great TV sales are a given every year and mark the best opportunity this side of Prime Day in the summer to save some serious Benjamins on a new TV.
We're updating the list below throughout the day as we enter what we expect to be the final day of the Memorial Day TV sales season. If you'd prefer to browse a retailer's selection of TV deals at your leisure, then check out the quick links below, which will take you straight to the action of the latest TV deals at the best TV retailers. Or keep scrolling for our hand-picked selection of deals.
- See TVs at: Amazon | Samsung | Best Buy | Walmart | Crutchfield
Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV:
$4,999.99 $2,999.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Save $2000: Looking to Future-proof your home entertainment setup with the ultimate resolution? This is a great time to dive in compared to a couple of years ago when 8K TVs were more like $20k. Sure, there isn't much native 8K content to enjoy yet, but this will upscale 4K to 8K, making your movies and games look excellent in the process. This deal is for the 2021 model, but you'll see the newer 2022 version is on offer too - we think this is the better value option right now though.
Vizio V-Series 50-inch 4K TV |
$358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Sometimes it's hard to pick out the good brands in the world of budget TVs, but Vizio is a solid choice, backed up by favorable reviews from the critics and high-star ratings from actual buyers on many store sites too. Under $300 with a 50-inch 4K smart TV is an ace value today.
Samsung The Frame 32" TV |
$599 $499 at Samsung (opens in new tab)
Fancy something a little different for your room? Samsung's The Frame series has an excellent mode that displays artwork onscreen when you're not using the TV and looks like a framed picture thanks to the unique bezel design. This isn't a 4K screen, but does come with HDR so you're getting a vibrant color range to enjoy and smart TV features are included too.
LG OLED C1 65" 4K TV:
$2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Ok, we're not starting off with the cheapest, but we seriously love this TV and we highly recommend it as one of the very best gaming TVs for PS5 and Series X players. It packs a wonderful 120hz 4K picture that was top of the pile until a newer version came out late last year. The older it gets, the lower that price drops too and today's $900 discount is the best we've ever seen.
Omni 65" Amazon Fire TV:
$829.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Let's dive into some big TVs with a low price. 4K TVs have become seriously affordable over the last few years and this is a sweet smart TV with a 65-inch display. For Memorial Day weekend, Amazon is dropping $330 off the retail price, resulting in a generous discount of 40%.
Insignia Class F20 Series 24" Smart Fire TV:
$169.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're not too bothered about 4K, happy to settle for a lower resolution, or maybe just need a basic bedroom TV then you can't argue with this for under $100. Better yet, it has Alexa voice control features and smart TV apps built-in. Excellent value.
- Back to the top ^
- See more at: Amazon | Samsung | Best Buy | Walmart | Crutchfield
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.