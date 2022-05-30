Samsung Memorial Day sale: Get a free smartwatch when you buy the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3

The big day has finally arrived, and it's your last chance to take advantage of the many Memorial Day sales that are out there before things return to normal. Tons of retailers are getting involved, offering hefty discounts on dozens of TVs, laptops, and more, but the savings don't stop there. Lucky for us, Samsung has also entered the ring with deals on two of their most cutting-edge smartphones.

I'm talking about this promo that instantly hooks you up with a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (a $349.99 value) when you buy the Z Fold 3, plus up to $1,100 of trade-in credit when you send them an old device. Similarly, you could pick up the more affordable Z Flip 3 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4 (a $249.99 value) with up to $800 of enhanced trade-in credit. And Samsung isn't just offering Memorial Day deals for phones and watches: you can also find massive discounts on Samsung appliances and incredible smart TV deals.

We probably won't see offers like this again until Prime Day, so don't miss your chance if you're in the market for a new phone. Most of these Samsung deals are expiring on June 1st, so don't wait! With that being said, let's get on with some links and additional details for Samsung's Memorial Day sale.

Samsung Memorial Day sale — featured deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Get a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic plus up to $1,100 of trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Memorial Day is here, and Samsung is offering anyone who buys the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a totally free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with an accompanying band (that's a $349.99 value). In addition to that free gift, they'll also hook you up with up to $1,100 of enhanced trade-in credit if you send them an eligible device. The foldable phone usually retails for $1,799.99, so you stand to put a pretty serious dent into the balance if you meet all the eligibility requirements.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Get free Galaxy Watch 4 plus up to $800 of trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Similar to the Z Fold 3 deal described above, Samsung is currently giving away a free Galaxy Watch 4 ($249.99 value) if you buy the more-affordable Z Flip 3 through their official store. You can also get up to $800 of trade-in credit if you send an eligible device, potentially dropping the price of the Flip 3 down to just $249.99.

