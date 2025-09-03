What you need to know

Rumors claim the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 (the Elite's successor) "for Galaxy" is supposedly reaching speeds of 4.74GHz for Samsung's next flagship phones.

Those same rumors claim the chip's regular form, for other phone makers, reaches heights of 4.61GHz.

Earlier rumors claim that Samsung is developing a new "for Galaxy" Elite successor based on the 2nm process.

Rumors continue regarding Qualcomm's next flagship chip for the next generation of phones, and they suggest a power boost is inbound.

Early this morning (Sept 2), X tipster Tarun Vats highlighted a post made by Chinese user Digital Chat Station about the frequency upgrades for the next Qualcomm Elite chip (via SamMobile). The post on the Chinese social media, Weibo, drew attention to the rumored "main" or "super" cores powering the next Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC "for Galaxy."

This chip, expected to focus on Samsung's phones, is rumored to reach speeds of 4.74GHz. The rumors call this a "high-frequency" version of what Qualcomm will make available for other OEMs, similar to what it's done in the past.

On the other hand, the tipster alleges that the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (the successor's supposed name) is being tested on devices from Xiaomi, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, and RealMe. For now, the chip is supposedly reaching heights of 4.61GHz with its "two super cores," alongside six 3.63GHz "large cores."

Looking ahead to the Elite

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Compared to what we got last year with the 8 Elite "for Galaxy" and the base version, the numbers are slightly boosted. The original 8 Elite featured 4.47GHz clock speeds for the "for Galaxy" variant over the regular chip's 4.32GHz for other phone makers. If you're looking for more hard specs, neither Qualcomm nor Samsung shared those specifics.

Rumors from June claimed that Samsung may bring yet another "for Galaxy" chip to its Galaxy S26 series and that its Elite successor might run on the 2nm process. A report claimed that Samsung was already beginning to enter its "early production tests" for this upgraded "for Galaxy" chip on 2nm. Mass production could begin during "the second half of this year" if we're to believe the early whispers.

More recent rumors claim that Qualcomm could mix up its naming of its Snapdragon flagship, which might leave us confused when it arrives. Instead of going for the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 moniker, rumors say it could debut as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The reason for this is due to Qualcomm reportedly developing an SD 8 Gen 5 chipset, and looking to keep its chip's names within the same realm. Whatever may come, we might not have long to wait, as rumors claim Qualcomm could debut the chip in September.