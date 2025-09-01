Today is your LAST chance to score up to $200 off the OnePlus 13R during Best Buy's Labor Day sale

Many of the best Labor Day phone deals expire at midnight tonight, which means it's your last chance to score up to $200 off the OnePlus 13R with carrier activation during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Buy the phone without activation and you'll still enjoy a sweet $100 discount.

Along with being one of our favorite Android phones on the market today, the 13R also comes with a reasonable price tag compared to some more premium-level phones, and a $200 discount simply makes it a steal. The device also comes with a 6.78-inch screen featuring refresh rates of up to 120Hz, and brightness levels of up to 4,500 nits. With its long-lasting battery, upgraded cameras from previous generations, and a sleek, durable design that users like, it's a great pick for those who are in the market for a sub-$500 phone.

OnePlus 13R (256GB): $599.99 From $399.99 with activation at Best Buy Among the many Labor Day deals available today is Best Buy's $100 discount on the OnePlus 13R. This mid-level OnePlus phone sports a nice 6.78-inch screen, multiple rear cameras and a selfie cam, as well as 256GB of storage as standard. That $100 price drop is for the unlocked phone, but you can also increase your discount to $200 by activating with Verizon or AT&T. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want a mid-level price on a phone with a great battery life and a durable design; you're looking for a phone with at least 256GB of storage; you're looking for something with smooth performance for under $500.

❌Skip this deal if: you need industry-leading camera quality; you prefer to have something with super-fast charging speeds; you need better water resistance than the 13R's IP65 rating.

The OnePlus 13R is our favorite value-level for a OnePlus phone, offering outstanding battery life, 256GB of storage, and a substantially cheaper price point than some of the brand's leading models. Buyers typically like the 6.78-inch AMOLED display, its smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of brightness. It also includes a 16MP front-facing camera, along with a standard 50MP camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

The speedy Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor offers a really smooth performance, in part also due to the use of Android 15.

It's not known to offer particularly fast charging, which can be a downside for some, though the long-lasting battery also means that most don't need to charge it very often. The 13R also comes with an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, which is plenty for most casual users, though that may be another dealbreaker for some.