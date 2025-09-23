Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Nothing OS V3.5-250911-2112 is rolling out for Phone 3 with major camera upgrades and smoother performance.

Manual exposure is now more precise, color casts are fixed, AI SuperRes Zoom makes text sharper, and Action Mode cleans up motion shots.

Glyph Matrix now runs better in multi-user mode, and bugs like duplicated avatars and haptic glitches are fixed.

Bluetooth recording UI is cleaner, battery drain and heating are reduced, and Wi-Fi stability has been improved.

Nothing is rolling out a fresh update for the Nothing Phone 3, and it’s definitely worth grabbing. The new build, tagged Nothing OS V3.5-250911-2112, is now hitting devices and packs a much-needed camera overhaul plus a handful of stability fixes and tweaks that should make day-to-day use feel smoother.

While Android 16 and Nothing OS 4.0 are still on the horizon, this update keeps the Phone 3 sharp in the meantime. The camera is where you’ll notice the biggest difference (via 9to5Google). This update gives you finer control over the camera's manual exposure, making adjustments more precise and responsive. It also tackles a known issue with color casts, so your photos now show truer, more balanced colors in any light.

AI SuperRes Zoom now makes zoomed-in text look crisper, and Action Mode cuts down noise and grain for cleaner motion shots. Even third-party camera apps are getting clearer results now. On the video side, contrast has been boosted, haze reduced, and colors look livelier, so clips should pop more on playback.

Nothing didn’t stop at camera polish. The update fixes a few annoying bugs and smooths out some rough edges across the interface.

The Glyph Matrix feature works better when you’re using multi-user mode alongside Always-on Glyph Toys, and a pesky bug that duplicated contact avatars when setting new Essential Notification rules has been squashed.

Haptic feedback is back to normal when previewing Generative notifications, and alignment issues with Arabic titles in the “About phone” section have been corrected. There’s also a cleaner interface for Bluetooth device recording tucked under Settings → Sound & Vibration → Bluetooth device recording.

On top of that, the update reduces heating and battery drain in certain scenarios, while Wi-Fi connectivity and overall network stability have been optimized.

Even though this build is still based on Android 15, Nothing recently teased its next big step: Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16. The update roadmap confirms that alongside the Phone 3, devices like the Phone 3a series, Phone 2 models, and CMF Phones will all get the upgrade.

For now, though, Phone 3 owners should head to Settings → Software Update and grab this release. Between the camera upgrades, performance fixes, and improved connectivity, it’s a worthwhile refresh ahead of the bigger changes to come.