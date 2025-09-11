Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Nothing OS 4 promises visual upgrades and new circular icons for an enhanced user experience.

AI integration in Nothing OS 4 aims for smarter functionalities and personalized user suggestions.

Rollout of Nothing OS 4 will begin with the flagship Phone 3, expanding to other models soon.

Earlier this year, when Nothing launched its new Phone 3, which runs on Nothing OS 3 (Android 15) out of the box, CEO Carl Pei said that Nothing OS 4 (Android 16) will show up on devices in the fall. And as we approach this deadline, Nothing teased the upcoming software update in an X post earlier today.

The company posted a short video showcasing the new design upgrades without giving away too much. The video came with a slogan "Refined. Redefined," implying that the Nothing OS 4.0 will bring a fresh coat of paint to the existing Android 16 software, meaning polishing the existing user experience, with the company's design language.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Additionally, the video gives us a quick glimpse of a number of redesigned circular icons for quick settings, much like the "bubble" design style seen in Material 3 Expressive. Some of the icon changes that caught our eye were a circular torch icon with a red light, circular icons for Bluetooth and Dark Mode toggles, new icons for what appear to be temperature control and brightness adjustment widgets, and new icons for a to-do list widget and a pill-shaped switch.

Furthermore, the company seems to have added a new color to its existing monochromatic red color palette. A new yellow color pops up in some of these icons, especially for Essential Space. The Nothing OS 4 is believed to be "delivering Android 16’s native features as well as implementing a more robust design system which will set the foundation for a more cohesive UI moving forward," the company said when it launched its closed beta for the new OS.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

That said, what is a new OS update without the magic of AI? The Nothing OS 4.0 is rumored to bring heavy AI and Gemini integration into the Nothing Phone 3 at first, for smarter search and more personalized suggestions based on usability, with Pei saying that the software is "less of a menu and more like a teammate."

The update is also rumored to bring customizable widgets, native apps, and improved security on the device. As the teaser indicated, the OS is expected to be "Coming soon," and will first start rolling out to its latest flagship Phone 3, and then the Nothing Phone (2a) series, Nothing Phone (2), and CMF phones.