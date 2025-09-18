Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Nothing OS 4.0, based on Android 16, introduces design refinements and new lock screens.

The update brings an "Extra Dark" mode and a pop-up view for quick access to floating apps.

A new AI dashboard shows active models like Whisper, GPT-4o, and Gemini Flash in real time.

Camera, Gallery, connectivity, and overall speed should also see improvements with Nothing OS 4.0.

With both Google and Samsung rolling out Android 16 to their flagship smartphones, other Android brands are following suit. Nothing has now showcased its upcoming Nothing OS 4.0, which will be based on Android 16, and bring new features, design updates, and an AI dashboard.

Nothing first teased Nothing OS 4.0 during the launch of the Nothing Phone 3. Since then, we hadn't seen the new OS in action, but now the company, through a community post and video, has revealed what to expect from the update.

Nothing says the Nothing OS 4.0 brings a more "sharper, more thoughtful design". The company says it has refined the UI across the board, adding more lock screen clock options and redesigning a few first-party apps. Android 16's resizable Quick Shortcut settings also appear to be integrated here.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)

Alongside the standard Dark Mode in Android, which makes the UI grey, Nothing OS 4.0 will introduce an "Extra Dark" mode that turns all dark elements fully black. Another neat addition here is the new pop-up view, which lets you keep two floating app icons on the side of the screen for quick access.

Another notable addition is the new "AI dashboard," which breaks down which AI model is active on the device, such as Whisper, GPT-4o, or Gemini Flash. The company also says that the OS 4.0 will bring something called "AI (LLM) status hints," though details on this feature remain unclear at the moment.

Introducing Nothing OS 4.0 - YouTube Watch On

Finally, Nothing OS 4.0 will also bring improvements to the Camera and Gallery apps powered by the company's TrueLens Engine. You can expect other general upgrades as well, including a more responsive lock screen and AOD, stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and faster app launches and performance.

Nothing OS 4.0 isn't available just yet, with the company only showcasing the update for now. Nothing says users will be able to try it through an open beta "coming soon."