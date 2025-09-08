Google Pixel Watch 4 software updates: How many will it get?

How many software updates will the Google Pixel Watch 4 receive? Best answer: The Google Pixel Watch 4 is confirmed to receive at least three years of software updates. This can include security enhancements, new features via Pixel Drops, OS upgrades, bug fixes, and more. The Watch 4 will officially be supported till at least October 2028.

The Pixel Watch 4 is smarter, slicker, and more powerful

It's clear that Google wasn't aiming for any major redesign of any of its new launches since the Pixel Watch 4 looks nearly identical to the Watch 3. The bezels around the display are slimmer, which makes the screen look larger, and the slightly domed display pushes even closer against the outer glass, making the UI feel better to interact with. Wear OS 6 looks vibrant and fresh, and the new Material 3 Expressive design makes interactions fun.

The power bump is welcomed on the Pixel Watch 4 thanks to the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 SoC. You get on-device Gemini Nano capabilities like smart replies to messages and a Raise-to-Talk feature. The Watch 4 is also the first commercially available smartwatch to have satellite SOS connectivity. The faster charging and significant battery boost are also big reasons to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 4.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, in Matte Black or Polished Silver. You can also get the 41mm variant in Champagne Gold and the 45mm in Satin Moonstone. Prices start at $349 or $449 for the Wi-Fi and LTE versions, respectively. The 45mm variant gets a $50 bump in price for the individual variants. If you've been holding off on upgrading your Pixel Watch 2, now would be a good time to trade it in for the Watch 4. It's easily one of the best Android smartwatches to buy in 2025, and a great companion for your new Pixel 10.

Google Pixel Watch 4 $349.99 at Amazon $449.99 at Verizon $449.99 at Verizon Check Walmart Smarter time keeper The Pixel Watch 4 is one of the most powerful Wear OS smartwatches available, thanks to a new chipset, on-device AI features, satellite SOS, and more.