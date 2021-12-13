We're a year into the new console generation, but systems are still incredibly difficult to come by. This means that many will be getting ahold of the PS5 for the first time over the holidays. If you're unfamiliar with PlayStation or Xbox, the setup can be an intimidating process. And even if you know your way around a gaming console, there are still a few things you may want to know beforehand. We'll walk you through everything you'll need to know about buying a PS5, setting it up, and more.

Finding a PS5 The PS5 was released alongside the PS5 Digital Edition in November 2020, priced at $499 and $399, respectively. If you haven't been able to pick one up yet, be on the lookout at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop. Stock is coming and going in waves, so it'd be smart to sign up for email or text notifications at whichever website you're looking to buy from.

Next-gen PS5 Greatness awaits on PS5 PS5 is the place to be for exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West. Get yours before they sell out. The standard PS5 boasts a disc drive so that you can play 4K Blue-ray DVDs and use your physical PS4 games through backward combability. This comes at a higher price tag than the Digital Edition. $499 at Amazon

$499 at Best Buy

All-digital PS5 Digital Edition No more physical discs Cheaper than the standard PS5 but lacking a disc drive, the PS5 Digital Edition can still deliver the very best exclusives entirely digitally. You may not be able to play physical games, but the future is digital anyway. The PS5 Digital Edition features an 825GB SSD. $399 at Amazon

$399 at Best Buy

The PS5 will allow you to transfer your data over from PS4 with a Wi-Fi connection or external hard drive. Because PS5 games can only be played from the console's built-in SSD storage or another supported internal SSD, we recommend keeping your PS4 games on an external hard drive when playing them on PS5 that way, so they don't take up space. The PS5 has around 667.2GB of usable storage. How to transfer PS4 games and save data to PS5 Why you should get PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus is a premium subscription service Sony offers with one-month, three-month, and 12-month memberships. Subscribers get access to online multiplayer, free games, cloud storage, exclusive deals, Game Help on PS5, the PlayStation Plus Collection, and a lot more. Game Help is a new feature for PlayStation Plus on PS5 that will allow them to access hints and guides for specific parts of games. The PlayStation Plus Collection is another new benefit coming to PS5 that grants members access to a library of PS4 titles for free. Upgrading your PS5 storage

Sony designed the PS5 so that people can take off the side panels and swap out the SSD internally. Though this feature wasn't supported at launch, it was added in a firmware update. You can now use compatible SSDs to upgrade your storage, provided that they meet Sony's required specs. You will also be able to connect external hard drives using a USB cable, but these will only play PS4 games. How to upgrade your PS5 storage with an SSD

Spec Requirements Interface PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity 250GB – 4TB Cooling structure Heatsink (single or double-sided) Sequential read speed 5,500MB/s or faster Module width 22mm width Form factor M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110 Socket size Socket 3 (Key M) Length 30mm, 42mm, 60mm, 80mm, 110mm Height Less than 11.25mm Total size w/cooling structure Smaller than 110mm (L) x 25mm (W) x 11.25mm (H)