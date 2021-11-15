In our PS5 review, we called the system a technical marvel with a groundbreaking controller. And after spending a few months with the PS5, it's nearly impossible to go back to the PS4. Everything about the PS5 is better, from the games to the DualSense haptic feedback . So you'll want to experience it for yourself whenever you get the chance.

Looking to buy a PS5 ? Well, so are millions of other people. It doesn't help that stock levels remain really tight, even nearly a year after its launch. Every time a retailer puts stock up for sale, it sells out super quickly. The longest we here at Android Central have seen PS5s stay in stock is between 15 to 20 minutes (often just a few minutes, though). That's also at random times, so finding a PS5 is a truly challenging task. Sony warned it will be hard to find stock throughout the year and well into 2022, but retailers promise more are coming and that Sony has secured additional semiconductor chips to make them.

When are retailers releasing new PS5 stock?

Update, Nov. 15, 2021: Best Buy is expected to have PS5 stock on November 15 for Totaltech members. Sony is also expected to have its PlayStation Direct queue up today.

Stores are unreliable when it comes to giving prior notice for PS5 restocks. Some may announce that morning or the night before, while others just drop them with no fanfare. Retailers will, in all likelihood, have more stock throughout the coming months, so you'll probably have several chances to grab a PS5. Inventory can vary between retailers, with some only offering online orders and others offering in-store pickup.

Part of the reason stock is so scarce (aside from overwhelming demand) is the ongoing pandemic and a global chip shortage that's instrumental in making the PS5. It's unclear when the semiconductor chip shortage will wane, but the Biden administration is looking to ensure something like this doesn't happen again as it involves the tech industry at large.

During a recent earnings call in August 2021, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki mentioned that the company had secured enough chips to hits its sales targets by March 31, 2022. The company should ship close to 15 million PS5 units by then.

PS5 stock history

To help parse any patterns in restocks, we'll keep track of when the PS5 has been in stock at various retailers in the past. Sometimes stores only drop PS5 bundles, which are more expensive than just the console itself, but sell out much slower. It's worth considering buying a bundle if you have the money and haven't found any luck buying just the console.

Retail chains like GameStop have taken to a mix of both online and in-store-only restocks.

Amazon: September 21, October 26

September 21, October 26 Best Buy: October 21, November 8, 11, 15

October 21, November 8, 11, 15 Walmart: September 23, November 1, 5, 8

September 23, November 1, 5, 8 Target: October 13, November 11

October 13, November 11 GameStop: October 19, 22, 26, 29

October 19, 22, 26, 29 Sony: October 20, 21, 22, November 9, 11

Where to find PS5 restock in the U.S.

In the U.S., many retailers are selling the PlayStation 5, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and others. They all seem to be dropping more availability at random times throughout the day, but some are consistent from week to week. Best Buy, for example, tends to drop stock around noon. We've linked below to all the options, so be sure to check them often.

PS5 - Amazon With the PS5 released in several regions, everyone is refreshing Amazon to see when more will be restocked. Keep your credit card ready because it's sure to sell out fast once it's up on Amazon again.

PS5 - Best Buy Best Buy stock of the PS5 will come and go, so you'll want to keep a close eye on it. The retailer is expecting a busy holiday, and with the PS5 in high demand, it won't be easy to get your hands on it.

PS5 - Walmart Walmart has been the most consistent with its PS5 stock, generally putting them out in waves at set times announced in advance so that people know to prepare.

PS5 - Target Target occasionally has the PS5 in stock for online orders and curbside pickup. Be sure to have an account set up and all of your information saved for a quick and easy checkout.

PS5 - GameStop GameStop sells everything gaming-related, meaning the PS5 is a hot commodity there. So check back frequently to see when it gets more PS5 stock and have your credit card nearby.

Where to find PS5 Digital Edition restock in the US

The PS5 Digital Edition is available for $399. It packs the same specs as the PS5 minus the 4K UHD disc drive. Retailers should be getting stock every so often, so keep an eye out and keep refreshing this page.

Where to find PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock in Canada

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $629.99 CAD / $499.99 CAD.

Where to find PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock in the UK

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are priced at £449.99 / £359.99.

PS5 - Amazon UK Not to leave those across the pond out of the fun, Amazon UK will have PS5 consoles available from time to time. The retailer operates all over the world and continues to get more stock. Check for updates

PS5 stock locked behind retailer subscriptions

You'll notice retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and more routinely start to offer their PS5 stock to members of their premium subscription services. For example, those with a PowerUp Pro membership at GameStop are often given exclusive access to purchase PS5s. Likewise, Best Buy Totaltech members may get early access to PS5 stock drops. It makes its a bit more costly to acquire one, but this also means stock sells out slower.

Where to buy PS5 accessories in the US

Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. These PS5 accessories are now available to buy at the following prices:

While it's easy to get a hold of accessories like the HD Camera, Media Remote, and DualSense controller, the PULSE 3D Wireless headset and DualSense Charging Station tend to sell out. So we wouldn't recommend paying more than MSRP if you happen to see scalpers trying to sell them. Instead, wait it out until you see them come back in stock.

Tips for buying a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition

There are a few things you can do to make sure you're ready for when PS5s are back in stock, and we created a few lists of tips if you're looking to specifically buy a PS5 from Walmart, Amazon, or Best Buy.

Create an account on the website you are purchasing from, like Amazon or Best Buy. Update all of your information, including address and billing info, and save your credit card info. Download each retailer's app on your mobile device. Stay logged in and keep refreshing the page, even if it says "Out of stock." Use a stock tracking tool like Nowinstock.net, Honey or CamelCamelCamel.

Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. Also, with your information already in the system, you won't need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms.

You should also keep an eye out for console bundles that include games and other accessories. These often cost much more than the regular $400 or $500 retail price of the PS5 itself, so they tend to stay in stock longer. However, if you're willing to shell out a little extra cash — and not for nothing, remember, you're getting additional games and accessories — then trying to acquire a bundle may be the way to go.

Sign up with Sony for a chance to buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition

Sony is opening a sign-up queue for the holiday 2021 rush. Anyone with a PlayStation Account can register and possibly be selected to purchase a PS5. Emails are slated to roll out sometime in November in multiple waves. Not everyone will be selected, and past PlayStation activities such as games played are considered for those chosen.

