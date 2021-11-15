Looking to buy a PS5? Well, so are millions of other people. It doesn't help that stock levels remain really tight, even nearly a year after its launch. Every time a retailer puts stock up for sale, it sells out super quickly. The longest we here at Android Central have seen PS5s stay in stock is between 15 to 20 minutes (often just a few minutes, though). That's also at random times, so finding a PS5 is a truly challenging task. Sony warned it will be hard to find stock throughout the year and well into 2022, but retailers promise more are coming and that Sony has secured additional semiconductor chips to make them.
In our PS5 review, we called the system a technical marvel with a groundbreaking controller. And after spending a few months with the PS5, it's nearly impossible to go back to the PS4. Everything about the PS5 is better, from the games to the DualSense haptic feedback. So you'll want to experience it for yourself whenever you get the chance.
When are retailers releasing new PS5 stock?
Update, Nov. 15, 2021: Best Buy is expected to have PS5 stock on November 15 for Totaltech members. Sony is also expected to have its PlayStation Direct queue up today.
Stores are unreliable when it comes to giving prior notice for PS5 restocks. Some may announce that morning or the night before, while others just drop them with no fanfare. Retailers will, in all likelihood, have more stock throughout the coming months, so you'll probably have several chances to grab a PS5. Inventory can vary between retailers, with some only offering online orders and others offering in-store pickup.
Part of the reason stock is so scarce (aside from overwhelming demand) is the ongoing pandemic and a global chip shortage that's instrumental in making the PS5. It's unclear when the semiconductor chip shortage will wane, but the Biden administration is looking to ensure something like this doesn't happen again as it involves the tech industry at large.
During a recent earnings call in August 2021, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki mentioned that the company had secured enough chips to hits its sales targets by March 31, 2022. The company should ship close to 15 million PS5 units by then.
PS5 stock history
To help parse any patterns in restocks, we'll keep track of when the PS5 has been in stock at various retailers in the past. Sometimes stores only drop PS5 bundles, which are more expensive than just the console itself, but sell out much slower. It's worth considering buying a bundle if you have the money and haven't found any luck buying just the console.
Retail chains like GameStop have taken to a mix of both online and in-store-only restocks.
- Amazon: September 21, October 26
- Best Buy: October 21, November 8, 11, 15
- Walmart: September 23, November 1, 5, 8
- Target: October 13, November 11
- GameStop: October 19, 22, 26, 29
- Sony: October 20, 21, 22, November 9, 11
Where to find PS5 restock in the U.S.
In the U.S., many retailers are selling the PlayStation 5, including Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and others. They all seem to be dropping more availability at random times throughout the day, but some are consistent from week to week. Best Buy, for example, tends to drop stock around noon. We've linked below to all the options, so be sure to check them often.
PS5 - Amazon
With the PS5 released in several regions, everyone is refreshing Amazon to see when more will be restocked. Keep your credit card ready because it's sure to sell out fast once it's up on Amazon again.
PS5 - Best Buy
Best Buy stock of the PS5 will come and go, so you'll want to keep a close eye on it. The retailer is expecting a busy holiday, and with the PS5 in high demand, it won't be easy to get your hands on it.
PS5 - Walmart
Walmart has been the most consistent with its PS5 stock, generally putting them out in waves at set times announced in advance so that people know to prepare.
PS5 - Target
Target occasionally has the PS5 in stock for online orders and curbside pickup. Be sure to have an account set up and all of your information saved for a quick and easy checkout.
PS5 - GameStop
GameStop sells everything gaming-related, meaning the PS5 is a hot commodity there. So check back frequently to see when it gets more PS5 stock and have your credit card nearby.
- Sony: Check for updates
- Newegg: Check for updates
- B&H: Check for updates
Where to find PS5 Digital Edition restock in the US
The PS5 Digital Edition is available for $399. It packs the same specs as the PS5 minus the 4K UHD disc drive. Retailers should be getting stock every so often, so keep an eye out and keep refreshing this page.
- Amazon: Check for updates
- Best Buy: Check for updates
- Walmart: Check for updates
- Target: Check for updates
- GameStop: Check for updates
- Newegg: Check for updates
- Sony: Check for updates
Where to find PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock in Canada
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $629.99 CAD / $499.99 CAD.
PS5 - Amazon Canada
Amazon Canada has its stock of PS5s for anyone across the border. Be sure to refresh its page to see when new stock becomes available before they sell out.
PS5 - Best Buy Canada
Check out Best Buy for PS5 stock if other retailers have let you down. While stock sells out lightning fast, Best Buy generally has a painless checkout process for the most part.
PS5 - Walmart Canada
Walmart has been one of the best retailers when it comes to PS5 stock notifications, so you'll definitely want to keep a tab open and refresh it as soon as sales go live.
Where to find PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition restock in the UK
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are priced at £449.99 / £359.99.
PS5 - Amazon UK
Not to leave those across the pond out of the fun, Amazon UK will have PS5 consoles available from time to time. The retailer operates all over the world and continues to get more stock.
PS5 stock locked behind retailer subscriptions
You'll notice retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and more routinely start to offer their PS5 stock to members of their premium subscription services. For example, those with a PowerUp Pro membership at GameStop are often given exclusive access to purchase PS5s. Likewise, Best Buy Totaltech members may get early access to PS5 stock drops. It makes its a bit more costly to acquire one, but this also means stock sells out slower.
Where to buy PS5 accessories in the US
Sony unveiled a line of accessories to accompany the PS5 at its official reveal event. These include a DualSense charging station, wireless headset, media remote, and camera. These PS5 accessories are now available to buy at the following prices:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – Buy now | US$69.99
- PULSE 3D wireless headset — Buy now | US$99.99
- HD Camera — Buy now | US$59.99
- Media Remote — Buy now | US$29.99
- DualSense Charging Station — Buy now | US$29.99
While it's easy to get a hold of accessories like the HD Camera, Media Remote, and DualSense controller, the PULSE 3D Wireless headset and DualSense Charging Station tend to sell out. So we wouldn't recommend paying more than MSRP if you happen to see scalpers trying to sell them. Instead, wait it out until you see them come back in stock.
Tips for buying a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition
There are a few things you can do to make sure you're ready for when PS5s are back in stock, and we created a few lists of tips if you're looking to specifically buy a PS5 from Walmart, Amazon, or Best Buy.
- Tips for buying a PS5 from Walmart
- Tips for buying a PS5 from Best Buy
- Tips for buying a PS5 from Amazon
- Create an account on the website you are purchasing from, like Amazon or Best Buy.
- Update all of your information, including address and billing info, and save your credit card info.
- Download each retailer's app on your mobile device.
- Stay logged in and keep refreshing the page, even if it says "Out of stock."
- Use a stock tracking tool like Nowinstock.net, Honey or CamelCamelCamel.
Creating an account makes the checkout process go a lot faster. Also, with your information already in the system, you won't need to worry about filling in those pesky shipping and billing forms.
You should also keep an eye out for console bundles that include games and other accessories. These often cost much more than the regular $400 or $500 retail price of the PS5 itself, so they tend to stay in stock longer. However, if you're willing to shell out a little extra cash — and not for nothing, remember, you're getting additional games and accessories — then trying to acquire a bundle may be the way to go.
Sign up with Sony for a chance to buy a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition
Sony is opening a sign-up queue for the holiday 2021 rush. Anyone with a PlayStation Account can register and possibly be selected to purchase a PS5. Emails are slated to roll out sometime in November in multiple waves. Not everyone will be selected, and past PlayStation activities such as games played are considered for those chosen.
Which PS5 games should you buy?
There are plenty of amazing games on the PS5 right now, and there will only be more coming as the year goes on. As for the best PS5 games you can get, we recommend titles like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Both make the most of the console's graphics and performance boosts compared to its predecessor. In Demon's Souls' case, in particular, the remake is immaculate. When it comes to Spider-Man, Insomniac knocked it out of the park once again, creating not only a great superhero tale, but a great story for Miles as a person, too.
There are also some kid-friendly games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Bugsnax that have charmed a lot of people with their cute styles and fun gameplay. Unfortunately, you can't get either of these on an Xbox yet, so PS5 is the way to go if you want to play.
Over the next few years, Sony's also committed to releasing games like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, and a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. So there's plenty to look forward to on PlayStation 5. While some of these will be cross-gen and released on PS4 as well, they're certainly best played on Sony's newest machine.
Through 2021, Sony acquired multiple new studios, growing the potential output for Sony Worldwide Studios. Expect even more blockbusters in the coming years, as well as interesting new partnerships and timed exclusives through deals with third-party publishers. The future is bright for gaming on PlayStation.
Best PS5 headsets to buy
If you don't usually wear a headset when you play games, you really should. It can improve your gaming experience drastically. We have several recommendations for the best PS5 headsets you can purchase right now, and they're all stellar choices. Models like the SteelSeries Arctis 7P have it all with 3D audio support, 24-hour battery life, and the most comfortable build on the market.
Others like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro also boat extreme comfort with sublime audio quality. Finally, if battery life isn't a huge problem, but you still want great sound, consider the Corsair Virtuouso RGB wireless headset.
No matter what you're looking for — wired or wireless, affordable or expensive — you're sure to find one that fits you perfectly.
Best PS5 SSD to buy
Sony unlocked support for M.2. SSDs in 2021, allowing users to take some of the best PS5 SSDs and use them to upgrade the storage capacity of a PS5. These drives have to meet very specific speed and physical size requirements, and you'll be shelling out a fair bit of cash.
That said, this is the only way to reliably upgrade your PS5 storage since games have to run on an ultra-fast SSD. With how many new games are coming over the next couple of years, you'll want to have as much space as possible.
Some of the best drives for your money include the WD Black SN850 and the Firecuda 530. Both drives are fully supported and will give you plenty of extra space on your PS5.
