Sony is planning 20 PS VR2 games for launch
One first-party game has already been revealed as a new experience in the Horizon franchise.
- At the latest Sony investor presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan shared information on the PlayStation brand and how it's expanding.
- According to Ryan, Sony is planning 20 games for PS VR2 at launch, across both first-party and third-party developers.
- One first-party game has already been revealed, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is being co-developed by Firesprite and Guerrilla Games.
Sony is investing to expand the PlayStation brand beyond just its console, but its also working to reinforce console VR with its next big headset.
Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan shared (opens in new tab) on Thursday at a Sony investor meeting that Sony is planning to have 20 games for PS VR2 at launch.
One PS VR2 game is already known. Horizon Call of the Mountain was revealed earlier in the year, being co-developed by series creator Guerrilla Games and the more recently-acquired U.K. studio Firesprite. While obviously not all of the remaining 19 PS VR2 games will be first-party, it's likely that at least a couple of other titles are coming from PlayStation Studios.
The PS VR2 boasts many improvements over its predecessor, including in the new Sense controllers. These devices replace the Move controller, and feature the same technology found in the DualSense, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to provide a smoother overall experience.
PS VR2 does not currently have a release window or a price range. The PS5 remains difficult to buy as it doesn't stay in stock for long, though Sony is currently projecting 18 million consoles sold over the next fiscal year.
