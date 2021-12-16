The PS5 doesn't just bring in better graphics and higher framerates—it also gives players a new controller, the DualSense. This successor to the DualShock 4 features a higher-quality built-in microphone, a refined touchpad, an improved battery, and most importantly, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Those latter two features can be used by game developers in unique ways. For example, haptic feedback can give unique sensations, like the pattering of rain or a blast of energy, in a more focused and accurate way than rumble motors. Meanwhile, adaptive triggers can provide a variety of functions with different weapons due to the special physical functions implemented.
To provide a couple of examples, adaptive triggers are being used in Arkane Studios' Deathloop so that if a gun jams, the trigger physically locks. Meanwhile, in Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you can pull a trigger partially to fire one barrel on a particular gun or pull it all the way to fire both barrels.
Accounting for all the different ways this can be used would start to border on impossible, so instead, we've listed all the games confirmed to take advantage of one or both of these unique features. Here's a list of PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
Note: We're still unsure if some of the games below will utilize adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We've marked those games accordingly.
PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
|Game
|Adaptive Triggers
|Haptic Feedback
|Release date
|Alan Wake Remastered
|Yes
|-
|Oct. 5, 2021
|Astro's Playroom
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 10, 2020
|Avengers
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Borderlands 3
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 13, 2020
|Bugsnax
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 13, 2020
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 5, 2021
|Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Feb. 2, 2021
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
|Yes
|Yes
|March 12, 2021
|Deathloop
|Yes
|Yes
|Sept. 14, 2021
|Death's Door
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 23, 2021
|Demon's Souls
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Destruction AllStars
|Yes
|Yes
|Feb. 2, 2021
|Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Diablo 2: Resurrected
|-
|Yes
|2021
|DiRT 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|FIFA 21
|-
|Yes
|Dec. 4, 2020
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Fortnite
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Genshin Impact
|Yes
|Yes
|July 21, 2021
|Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
|Yes
|Yes
|Aug. 20, 2021
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Godfall
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|God of War: Ragnarok
|-
|-
|2022
|Goodbye Volcano High
|-
|Yes
|2021
|Gran Turismo 7
|Yes
|Yes
|March 4, 2022
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|Yes
|Yes
|Oct. 26, 2021
|Hades
|Yes
|-
|Aug. 13, 2021
|Heavenly Bodies
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Hell Let Loose
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Yes
|-
|2022
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|-
|-
|May 7, 2021
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Yes
|Yes
|Feb. 18, 2022
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|-
|Yes
|Dec. 3, 2020
|Jett: The Far Shore
|-
|Yes
|2021
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Yes
|Yes
|2021
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|Yes
|Yes
|Sep. 10, 2021
|Madden 21
|-
|Yes
|Dec. 4, 2020
|Maneater
|-
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Marvel's Avengers
|Yes
|Yes
|March 18, 2021
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Yes
|Yes
|2023
|Marvel's Wolverine
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Metro Exodus
|Yes
|Yes
|June 18, 2021
|MXGP 2020
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Dec. 16, 2020
|NBA 2K21
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|No Man's Sky
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Nour: Play With Your Food
|Yes
|Yes
|-
|Observer: System Redux
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|Yes
|-
|April 2021
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|Unknown
|Unknown
|2020
|Praey for the Gods
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Q1 2021
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Yes
|Yes
|June 11, 2021
|Resident Evil Village
|Yes
|Yes
|May 7, 2021
|Returnal
|Yes
|Yes
|April 30, 2021
|Ride 4
|Yes
|Yes
|Jan. 2021
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Yes
|-
|Nov. 12, 2020
|The Pathless
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|Yes
|Yes
|Oct. 22, 2021
|Warframe
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Yes
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
As this list grows and the generation goes on, we'll be sure to expand the table with further details and confirmed games. While titles from Sony Worldwide Studios are sure to use these features, third-party support may be more sparse as time goes on.
Next-gen gaming is here!
In our PS5 review, Android Central Games Editor Jennifer Locke was truly impressed with the DualSense and cited it as a major plus for Sony's console, saying that it truly must be felt to understand why it's so good. If you haven't managed to grab one yet, keep an eye out for PS5 restocks so you can jump in on the latest generation of gaming.
To keep your controllers charged up and ready to go, you might want to grab a DualSense charging station. We've noticed that the more a game uses the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features, the faster the battery will drain. There's no consistent pattern to this, but, in general, from our testing, a DualSense controller with a healthy battery being used to play Astro's Playroom will last just under three hours.
