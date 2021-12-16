The PS5 doesn't just bring in better graphics and higher framerates—it also gives players a new controller, the DualSense. This successor to the DualShock 4 features a higher-quality built-in microphone, a refined touchpad, an improved battery, and most importantly, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Those latter two features can be used by game developers in unique ways. For example, haptic feedback can give unique sensations, like the pattering of rain or a blast of energy, in a more focused and accurate way than rumble motors. Meanwhile, adaptive triggers can provide a variety of functions with different weapons due to the special physical functions implemented.

To provide a couple of examples, adaptive triggers are being used in Arkane Studios' Deathloop so that if a gun jams, the trigger physically locks. Meanwhile, in Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you can pull a trigger partially to fire one barrel on a particular gun or pull it all the way to fire both barrels.

Accounting for all the different ways this can be used would start to border on impossible, so instead, we've listed all the games confirmed to take advantage of one or both of these unique features. Here's a list of PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Note: We're still unsure if some of the games below will utilize adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We've marked those games accordingly.

PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers