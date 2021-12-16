Marvels Spider Man Miles Morales September 2020Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PS5 doesn't just bring in better graphics and higher framerates—it also gives players a new controller, the DualSense. This successor to the DualShock 4 features a higher-quality built-in microphone, a refined touchpad, an improved battery, and most importantly, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Those latter two features can be used by game developers in unique ways. For example, haptic feedback can give unique sensations, like the pattering of rain or a blast of energy, in a more focused and accurate way than rumble motors. Meanwhile, adaptive triggers can provide a variety of functions with different weapons due to the special physical functions implemented.

To provide a couple of examples, adaptive triggers are being used in Arkane Studios' Deathloop so that if a gun jams, the trigger physically locks. Meanwhile, in Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you can pull a trigger partially to fire one barrel on a particular gun or pull it all the way to fire both barrels.

Accounting for all the different ways this can be used would start to border on impossible, so instead, we've listed all the games confirmed to take advantage of one or both of these unique features. Here's a list of PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Note: We're still unsure if some of the games below will utilize adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. We've marked those games accordingly.

PS5 games that support DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Game Adaptive Triggers Haptic Feedback Release date
Alan Wake Remastered Yes - Oct. 5, 2021
Astro's Playroom Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Yes Yes Nov. 10, 2020
Avengers Yes Yes 2021
Borderlands 3 Yes Yes Nov. 13, 2020
Bugsnax Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Yes Yes Nov. 13, 2020
Call of Duty: Vanguard Yes Yes Nov. 5, 2021
Control Yes Yes Feb. 2, 2021
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Yes Yes March 12, 2021
Deathloop Yes Yes Sept. 14, 2021
Death's Door Yes Yes Nov. 23, 2021
Demon's Souls Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Destruction AllStars Yes Yes Feb. 2, 2021
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Diablo 2: Resurrected - Yes 2021
DiRT 5 Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
FIFA 21 - Yes Dec. 4, 2020
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Yes Yes 2021
Fortnite Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Genshin Impact Yes Yes July 21, 2021
Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut Yes Yes Aug. 20, 2021
Ghostwire: Tokyo Yes Yes 2021
Godfall Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
God of War: Ragnarok - - 2022
Goodbye Volcano High - Yes 2021
Gran Turismo 7 Yes Yes March 4, 2022
Guardians of the Galaxy Yes Yes Oct. 26, 2021
Hades Yes - Aug. 13, 2021
Heavenly Bodies Yes Yes -
Hell Let Loose Yes Yes 2021
Hogwarts Legacy Yes - 2022
Hood: Outlaws & Legends - - May 7, 2021
Horizon Forbidden West Yes Yes Feb. 18, 2022
Immortals Fenyx Rising - Yes Dec. 3, 2020
Jett: The Far Shore - Yes 2021
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Yes Yes 2021
Life is Strange: True Colors Yes Yes Sep. 10, 2021
Madden 21 - Yes Dec. 4, 2020
Maneater - Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Marvel's Avengers Yes Yes March 18, 2021
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Yes Yes 2023
Marvel's Wolverine Yes Yes -
Metro Exodus Yes Yes June 18, 2021
MXGP 2020 Unknown Unknown Dec. 16, 2020
NBA 2K21 Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
No Man's Sky Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Nour: Play With Your Food Yes Yes -
Observer: System Redux Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Oddworld: Soulstorm Yes - April 2021
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Unknown Unknown 2020
Praey for the Gods Unknown Unknown Q1 2021
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Yes Yes June 11, 2021
Resident Evil Village Yes Yes May 7, 2021
Returnal Yes Yes April 30, 2021
Ride 4 Yes Yes Jan. 2021
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Yes - Nov. 12, 2020
The Pathless Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Yes Yes Oct. 22, 2021
Warframe Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020
Watch Dogs: Legion Yes Yes Nov. 12, 2020

As this list grows and the generation goes on, we'll be sure to expand the table with further details and confirmed games. While titles from Sony Worldwide Studios are sure to use these features, third-party support may be more sparse as time goes on.

Next-gen gaming is here!

In our PS5 review, Android Central Games Editor Jennifer Locke was truly impressed with the DualSense and cited it as a major plus for Sony's console, saying that it truly must be felt to understand why it's so good. If you haven't managed to grab one yet, keep an eye out for PS5 restocks so you can jump in on the latest generation of gaming.

To keep your controllers charged up and ready to go, you might want to grab a DualSense charging station. We've noticed that the more a game uses the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback features, the faster the battery will drain. There's no consistent pattern to this, but, in general, from our testing, a DualSense controller with a healthy battery being used to play Astro's Playroom will last just under three hours.

