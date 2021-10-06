One of the many exciting new features of the PS5 is the ability to play games at 120 FPS (frames-per-second). With the newest generation of consoles, the advanced specs of the PS5 and Xbox Series X and the rise in capable displays mean that developers have the option of targeting 120 FPS in games if they so choose. We've rounded up all the games directly confirmed to at least feature a 120 FPS option in certain modes, which we'll add to over time as more games are announced. Here's the complete list of PS5 games with 120 FPS support — that we're aware of right now.

List of PS5 games with 120 FPS support

Game Resolution Free upgrade Upgrade release date Borderlands 3 1080p Yes Nov. 2020 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 1200p No Nov. 13, 2020 Call of Duty: Vanguard 1200p No Nov. 5, 2021 Call of Duty: Warzone ~1512p Yes July 2021 Destiny 2 Dynamic 1440p Yes Dec. 8, 2020 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition 1080p No Nov. 2020 Dirt 5 — Yes Nov. 2020 Doom Eternal 1548p Yes June 29, 2021 Fortnite 1440p Yes Dec. 2020 Ghostrunner - Yes Sep. 2021 Knockout City 1440p Yes 2021 Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom 4K — — Nioh ~1080p Yes Feb. 5, 2020 Nioh 2 ~ 1080p Yes Feb. 5, 2020 OlliOlli World 4K Yes 2021 Quake 4K Yes Oct. 2021 Rainbow Six Siege Dynamic 4K Yes Dec. 1, 2020 Rocket League 1512p Yes Aug. 18, 2021 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 1080p No March 26, 2021 The Touryst - Yes 2021 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection 1080p No Jan. 28, 2022 WRC 9 1080p Yes Nov. 2020

PS5 games with 120 FPS support: Why should I want 120 FPS?

Playing a game at 120 FPS on your PS5 provides a smoother experience than at 30 FPS or even 60 FPS. Input latency is reduced, meaning your character and the world around you will react faster, while you might even see higher-quality animation detail that simply isn't visible at lower framerates. You can see an example of how this works below with Digital Foundry examining the PC version of Death Stranding, with animations and world detail looking cleaner and more detailed the higher the framerate is pushed:

This simply wasn't possible in prior console gaming generations because playing a game at 120 FPS requires an immense amount of CPU power. Fortunately, the latest consoles opted to vastly improve the CPU components compared to what was available in the PS4 and Xbox One, with solid specs for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so in theory, we'll continue to see some games offer 120 FPS as time goes on, at least as an optional mode.

Right now, one of the games confirmed to feature 120 FPS support is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is one of the overall best PS5 games. Another standout title is Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, a game where the action is cleaner than before, allowing you to juggle enemies with perfect combos.

There's also a long list of PS5 games that support ray-tracing, but you should note that ray-tracing is quite taxing performance-wise. Nothing is truly impossible, but the chances of seeing a game support 120 FPS and ray-tracing at the same time are borderline nonexistent, even with the possibility of advanced reconstruction techniques coming to these newer consoles later down the line.

Until recently, backward compatible PS4 games running on the PS5 could not gain 120 FPS support due to limitations with how Sony's backward compatibility worked. However, that's changed, at least to some extent, with the backward-compatible versions of Call of Duty: Warzone and Rocket League now supporting 120 FPS, indicating that things are changing on the developer side. Time will tell if other backward compatible PS4 games are similarly updated, and we'll be sure to keep this list updated with any other newly enhanced games as they are announced.

Microsoft's backward compatibility program did not entail these initial limitations, so there's a very long list of Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S games with 120 FPS support. A small handful of these games support a 120 FPS mode on the Xbox Series X but not the Xbox Series S due to the higher graphics processing power in the former system. This is generally the exception, however, and not the rule, given that framerate is usually more impacted by the CPU.

What do I need to play PS5 games at 120 FPS?

To play a compatible game at 120 FPS, you'll need to hook your PS5 up to a TV capable of displaying a 120hz signal. While some 4K TVs support a 120hz signal, only a few of the best TVs for PS5 support both 4K and 120hz at the same time. This also requires an HDMI 2.1 cable, which is fortunately included with your PS5.

If you play a game at 120 FPS with a higher resolution than your TV is capable of displaying, the resolution will be downscaled to whatever resolution it can handle, so just bear that in mind if you don't spring for a high-end model yet. Here are some great picks for a TV to play at 120 FPS on your PS5:

