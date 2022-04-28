VRR, or Variable Refresh Rate, is finally coming to PlayStation 5 consoles. The feature was widely requested for a long time and Sony's engineers have finally upgraded the system, allowing it to take advantage of this new technology.

Using VRR on PS5 means that a game's framerate will be smoother in practice than it actually is, but there's a lot of tricky things to figure out in order to best use this feature. We've compiled the official list of PS5 games with VRR support, as well as other things you should know about this awesome-yet-still-early technology.

List of PS5 games with VRR support

Sony has shared an official list of games that are guaranteed to have patched support (or will be getting patched support shortly) to ensure VRR works correctly. We expect this list to grow over time, and we'll keep it updated whenever a patch for a game is verified.

This doesn't mean you can't use VRR with other games, you'll just need to force it to be enabled in the system settings, since PS5 now supports a system-level option for VRR. There's also no guarantee that a game will definitely work with VRR if it isn't part of this list.

Certain patched games such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Insomniac Games' other PS5 titles now benefit from new options, unlocking the framerate and allowing the game to go above 60 FPS when connected to a VRR display. We've marked these games (and games with regular 120 FPS modes) in one of the categories in the list below.

Game Goes above 60 FPS? Patch release date Astro's Playroom No Call of Duty: Vanguard Yes Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Yes Deathloop No Destiny 2 Yes Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Yes Dirt 5 Yes Godfall No Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered Yes April 25, 2022 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Yes April 25, 2022 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Yes April 25, 2022 Resident Evil Village No Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Yes Rainbow Six Siege Yes Tribes of Midgard No

What is VRR for PS5?

VRR is a fairly new technology in display screens. It allows a screen to refresh frames in tandem with a varying frame rate, which is especially useful in gaming. As an example, generally, if a game runs at 60 frames per second (FPS) then VRR won't be useful. If, however, the game's framerate experiences stutter and drops at points, it could lead to a lower level of smoothness, torn frames, and perceived judder on the player's end.

This is where VRR comes into play. With VRR, the display can match the uneven framerate, cleaning up the perceived framerate and making it feel smooth to play with fewer or no interruptions, even though the actual framerate isn't holding steady. This means that some of the best PS5 games are even better with VRR support.

There are still some drawbacks to note. The framerate has to be at 48 FPS in order to benefit from VRR on the PS5, and the higher the better, so the list of PS5 games with 120 FPS will benefit the most from the feature. If a game is capped at 30 FPS, it won't see any benefits from VRR. You also can't use VRR with any backward compatible PS4 games, it has to be a native PS5 game. OLED TV screens also tend to benefit more from VRR than LCD screens, due to how the image is processed.

What do I need to use VRR with PS5 games?

Naturally, as a newer technology for TVs and monitors, VRR isn't available on just any device. In order to use VRR with your PS5, you'll have to have a TV with an HDMI 2.1 port, and then an HDMI 2.1 cable to connect your TV to your PS5. The PS5 includes an HDMI 2.1 cable, but if you need a replacement, we've got some options here that will work.

Unfortunately, even after that, you'll have to make sure to check your TV's exact settings to ensure everything is correct. Some TV manufacturers fully enabled VRR through firmware updates, while others include one HDMI 2.1 port alongside other ports that don't support VRR. We've listed some TV models below that are verified to support VRR. If you won't be buying a new TV, you'll need to double-check your particular model to see if your TV can support VRR and if it can, what steps you'll need to take.

