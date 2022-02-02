PS5 shipments have crossed 17.3 million units, Sony confirmed in its latest financial results for Q3 ending Dec. 31, 2021. This is with an additional 3.9 million units shipped over the holiday quarter past the existing 13.4 million units shipped, but slightly down from 4.5 million shipped in the PS5's launch quarter. It's also down compared to PS5 shipments within the same timeframe, which saw 20.2 million units shipped.

With supply constraints continuing, Sony adjusted its projections moving forward, with the company now aiming for 19.3 million PS5 units shipped by March 31, 2022, down from the prior projections of 22.6 million units. Meanwhile, Sony's Games and Network Services division reported $7.1 billion in revenue, down slightly from $7.7 billion year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Sony is expecting stronger first-party game sales for the next quarter, with Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West and Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 both due out by March 2022.

Sony is also continuing to expand, entering an agreement to acquire Destiny developer Bungie for $3.6 billion, a move that's aimed at allowing Bungie to support PlayStation Studios online endeavours, as Sony hopes to ship 10 live service games by 2026. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has also said to expect more PlayStation acquisitions in the future.