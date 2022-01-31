Gaming acquisitions have been all the rage over the last couple of years, with a gaming cold war as tech giants and established brands purchase more and more gaming properties. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, we should expect more acquisitions for PlayStation. Sony made waves by announcing the acquisition of Bungie for $3.6 billion, developers of Destiny and the first few Halo games.

"We should absolutely expect more," Ryan says, speaking with GamesIndustry.biz. "We are by no means done. With PlayStation, we have a long way to go. I will personally be spending a lot of my time with Pete [CEO of Bungie] and the team at Bungie, helping make sure that everything beds down right and that autonomy means autonomy. But elsewhere in the organisation, we have many more moves to make."

Major gaming acquisitions are happening at a rapid pace, with Sony's console competitor Microsoft announcing its intent to acquire Activision Blizzard, a publisher known for franchises like Call of Duty an World of Warcraft.

In 2021, Sony added multiple teams to PlayStation Studios, acquiring Dutch PC porting studio Nixxes, Finnish team Housemarque, Texas-based Bluepoint Games, Seattle support team Valkyrie Entertainment and U.K. studio Firesprite. These acquisitions were focused on increasing the upcoming lineup of PS5 games, while adding to Sony's PC porting and VR capabilities.