What you need to know
- Sony shared more details on its next version of PlayStation VR at CES 2022.
- The company confirmed that the system is being called PlayStation VR2, or PSVR2.
- Sony also revealed a first-party game for the system called Horizon Call of the Mountain.
At CES 2022, Sony officially revealed that the next generation of PlayStation VR is called PlayStation VR2, or PSVR2. This next-generation VR is being built specifically for the PS5. The controllers are called the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, featuring the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense.
Sony also shared some technical specs for the PlayStation VR2:
- 4K HDR, 110-degree FOV
- 2000×2040 per eye
- Foveated rendering
- Headset-based inside-out tracking
- USB-C connection
- OLED display
- 3D audio
- 90hz/120hz refresh rate support
There's still no word on the price or release date of the headset, or a look at the official design. Accompanying the news of this official name, Sony also unveiled a first-party game for the system called Horizon Call of the Mountain. It's being developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, the latter of which was recently acquired and added to PlayStation Studios. You can check out the teaser for the game below:
Naturally, this game takes place in the same universe as Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, and players will even get to meet Aloy alongside other characters.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Official OnePlus 10 Pro specs are no surprise but still impressive
OnePlus has revealed the specs that will be powering its 2022 flagship in the OnePlus 10 Pro. No details have yet to be shared in regards to the standard OnePlus 10, but the 10 Pro will easily be a contender for best Android phone of the year.
Pixel January update arrives with bug fixes, but the Pixel 6 is left out
Google's first Pixel update of the year includes several bug fixes, but Pixel 6 owners will have to wait for their update.
Every PS5 video game delay in 2022 — and their upcoming release dates
Many high-profile games were delayed throughout the last couple of years due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the games industry saw that trend continue well into 2021. So we've compiled a list of every game delayed or bumped into 2022 and beyond. Here's what you can expect!
How to get started streaming with your PS4 or PS5
Streaming games is a huge deal these days, and you need to have the best equipment possible when you do. So we gathered the best stuff around, just for you!