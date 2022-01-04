At CES 2022, Sony officially revealed that the next generation of PlayStation VR is called PlayStation VR2, or PSVR2. This next-generation VR is being built specifically for the PS5. The controllers are called the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, featuring the same haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense.

Sony also shared some technical specs for the PlayStation VR2:

4K HDR, 110-degree FOV

2000×2040 per eye

Foveated rendering

Headset-based inside-out tracking

USB-C connection

OLED display

3D audio

90hz/120hz refresh rate support

There's still no word on the price or release date of the headset, or a look at the official design. Accompanying the news of this official name, Sony also unveiled a first-party game for the system called Horizon Call of the Mountain. It's being developed by Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, the latter of which was recently acquired and added to PlayStation Studios. You can check out the teaser for the game below: