PS5 over 19 million units shipped, Sony expects 18 million shipped next fiscal year

Sony shared its financial results for fiscal Q4 2021, the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

PS5 shipments have reached 19.3 million units worldwide.

Sony is expecting to ship 18 million units in the next fiscal year, from April 2022 to March 2023.

Sony shared its latest financial results on Tuesday, detailing how the PlayStation brand continued to fare in fiscal Q4 2021.

As of the quarter ending March 31, 2022, Sony says over 19.3 million PS5 consoles have been shipped. This is up two million from the prior quarter, where Sony had confirmed that the PS5 reached 17.3 million PS5 consoles shipped.

Sony did not provide any updates on particular game sales, despite launching two PlayStation Studios titles in the quarter, with both Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West and Polyphony Digital's Gran Turismo 7 arriving on PS4 and PS5.

Sony also shared that there are currently 47.4 million PlayStation Plus subscriptions, down slightly year-over-year. Sony is investing in a revamp for PlayStation Plus that's set to launch in June 2022, reorganizing the service and integrating PlayStation Now across three tiers, alongside additional benefits such as timed game trials.

PlayStation revenue rose 3% year-over-year, with benefits from hardware sales offset by a decrease in first-party software sales.

Looking ahead in the next fiscal year, Sony is expecting to ship 18 million PS5 consoles from April 2022 through March 2023. Sony is also noting that its profits in 2022 will be affected by acquisition expenses, including the $3.6 billion purchase of Destiny 2 developer Bungie, which is currently undergoing regulatory approval. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has previously noted that players should expect PlayStation to make more acquisitions in the future.