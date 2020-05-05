It's time to experience Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in a whole new way. While everyone has been practicing social distancing and staying at home, the Wizarding World website has been working on its Harry Potter at Home section, and the latest addition is something every Potter fan should hear. Stars from the films as well as other celebrities from around the globe have lent their voices to a reading of the first book in the series, and you can watch or listen for free starting today.

While only the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone / Philosopher's Stone has been posted so far, you can return each week to see a new cast member or celeb reading the next chapter in the story. The first chapter is read by Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry in the film series, while subsequent chapters will be read by stars like Stephen Fry, David Beckham, and Dakota Fanning.

Cast from Fantastic Beasts films Eddie Redmayne and Claudia Kim will be reading chapters from the book as well, along with Noma Dumezwni who played Hermione in the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. At this time, the full list of celebrities involved hasn't been announced.

Harry Potter at Home readings: When and where

These special readings of the first novel in the Harry Potter series are made available for free as video and audio recordings. You can watch the stars as they read each respective chapter on the Harry Potter at Home website, or listen to each chapter on Spotify.

Harry Potter at Home readings are free to listen to on Spotify and available for both free and premium members. If you have a Spotify Premium membership, you'll also be able to use the standalone Spotify Kids app to listen to the readings. Access to the app is exclusively available to Premium members, so if you do want to give it a go, start a free 1-month trial of Spotify Premium to begin listening or grab a Spotify Premium gift card.

The chapters are scheduled to be released one per week, and considering Daniel's was released on Tuesday, May 5, it's likely that each of the following chapters will be released on Tuesdays as well.

How to listen to Harry Potter at Home readings anywhere

With a Spotify Premium membership, you'll be able to use the Spotify app or Spotify Kids to listen to chapters of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone once they go live each week. Members of Spotify's free service can listen as well using the standard Spotify app.

If you'd rather watch the stars read the book instead, visit the Harry Potter at Home site. It's available in most regions, though if you have any trouble accessing the site, you can try out a VPN service to get around any location restrictions.

To listen to more Harry Potter stories, be sure to check out Audible's free trial. Right now, members can even score the audiobook of The Tales of Beedle the Bard for free!