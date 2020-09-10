Super Bowl 54 was seven months ago. It honestly feels like it has been an eternity, but history's longest offseason has finally come to an end. We've got football to watch! The NFL is back! The season's first game is Thursday Night Football featuring the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs and last year's AFC South champions Houston Texans.

There are so many storylines to watch I don't even know where to begin. First off, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes signed the craziest contract I've ever seen — a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million total. That's unprecedented, especially in football where most players tend to sign for contracts less than half as long. Mahomes is probably worth it, but the Chiefs did insure the contract recently, too, in case he gets injured and doesn't live up to expectations.

The global pandemic that shut down preseason and a lot of the offseason workouts is still taking its toll on the regular season, too. The Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium, with one of the best crowds in the league, will be limited to just 22 percent capacity because of safety restrictions. It's going to be a little weird not seeing those stands filled with red, and it will be interesting to see how this change impacts the game.

The Texans are no slouch in the QB department either. DeShaun Watson just signed a huge contract of his own (4 years, $177 million) that's only second to Mahomes in the league. They sent arguably the league's best wide receiver, DeAndra Hopkins, packing to Arizona. However, they got a star running back, David Johnson, in the trade and brought in WR Brandin Cooks. It will be interesting to see this team's new dynamic. They ended last season with a 51-31 loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs, so this year starts off with a chance for redemption. A win tonight could set the pace for the Texans' entire season.

Chiefs vs. Texans - When and where?

The game will take place tonight, Sept. 10, starting at 8:20 p.m. Eastern. It will be played in Kansas City, Missouri, at Arrowhead Stadium. According to ESPN, despite the limited capacity at the stadium, there are still tickets available if you want to go see it live.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Texans stream from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the NFL in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the 2020 NFL season.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch football. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch NFL Week 1 online in the U.S.

The game will be broadcast on NBC. If you have a cable subscription, you can stream it live from NBCSports.com. If you don't have cable, then you need a service that gives you access to NBC. You'll also want access to Fox, CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network if you want to keep watching the rest of this year's games. You can definitely watch the entire NFL season online if you've got the right information. It will just take some preparation.

Here's where to watch NBC online:

Hulu with Live TV - $55 per month - Hulu with Live TV has NBC. It also has ESPN, Fox, and CBS. However, you won't get the NFL network this way.

Sling TV - At least $30 per month - All you need is Sling Blue if all you care about is tonight's game as that's the version of Sling that gives you access to NBC. It also includes Fox. If you want ESPN, you'll need Sling Orange which increases the price from $30 to $45 a month for both services. You can't get CBS or the NFL Network through this service. You can try Sling free for three days, and there is a deal that gives you the first month for just $20. Sling also has an interesting promotion specifically for watching the NFL online where you can prepay for the first two months and they will send you an over-the-air antenna for free. An HDTV antenna should easily pick up CBS, NBC, and Fox, so you can compensate for the channels that way as well.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - Includes NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and the NFL Network. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 7-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - The basic AT&T Now plan gives you access to CBS, NBC, ESPN, and Fox. That doesn't include the CBS Sports Network, which you might need for NFL games, and AT&T Now doesn't have the NFL Network even if you upgrade to the Max plan.

FuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

Sling TV To maximize your NFL viewing this season you'll need both the Orange and Blue plans from Sling. Luckily, the company is running a promotion where new customers can get an over-the-air antenna for free when prepaying for two months. $45 at Sling

Live stream the NFL in Canada

Canadian football fans can catch every game in the 2020 NFL season by signing up for DAZN. This service includes NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7, and NFL Sunday Ticket, so you get every NFL game every time. You can also watch it on a variety of streaming devices including Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Get your first month free, but the service costs $20 a month or $150 annually.

How to watch NFL in the UK

American football fans in the UK can watch a number of NFL games on Sky Sports this season as the network will show more than 100 live games on its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Sky will show at least five live games per week including every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. This includes the Chiefs vs. Texans game, which will air on Friday, Sept. 11, at 1:10 a.m.

If you're not a Sky Sports subscriber yet or aren't interested in committing to a lengthy contract, you can also get access to the network's content with a NOW TV pass. Now TV offers Sky Sports Day Passes for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Monthly Pass for £33.99 and the service will also let you stream NFL games on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

If you're a die-hard NFL fan and can't stand missing a single game this season, NFL Game Pass is also available in the UK. However, unlike in the US, the International NFL Game Pass will let you watch all 250+ games this season live as they happen as well as the Playoffs and Super Bowl LV for £143.99 per year. You can also pay for your NFL Game Pass plan in four installments of £36.

Get a NFL live stream in Australia

In Australia, Foxtel, 7Mate and KayoSports will all broadcast live NFL games.

Foxtel will broadcast games via ESPN so you also need to add the Sport Package at $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to your cable package. Australian viewers will also be able to watch two games per week free over-the-air on 7Mate and some games will be available to stream on the network's streaming service 7Plus.

If you're not interested in signing up for Foxtel, the over-the-top service Kayo Sports will show a selection of NFL games each week via ESPN. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the start of the 2020 NFL season.