Black Friday deals are looking pretty fantastic on some of the best headphones Sony has to offer. In case you weren't sure, Sony makes some of our favorite wireless headphones and wireless earbuds. While these devices are generally pricier options, there's no denying that the quality is top-notch — and if you want the best, then it's time to buy with these awesome Sony headphone deals.

When it comes to earbuds, if you want the best sound quality and truly magical active noise canceling — the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds can't be beaten. We test a lot of wireless earbuds throughout the year, and in our review of the WF-1000XM4s, our ears were nothing short of impressed. While the earbuds themselves are not the smallest, the technology packed inside and the sound they put out are well worth the size tradeoff. These earbuds support all of the latest audio codecs on top of 360 Reality Audio to make them the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market. The ANC is there to block it all for the times you need to drown out the outside world.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless EarbudsSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

If the price tag on the Sony WF-1000XM4 is still a bit more than you care to stomach, you can snag the previous model, Sony WF-1000XM3 for a lot less — I'm talking $120 less. You'll still get some of the best active noise cancellation on the market today, and they won't disappoint in sound quality either. The battery life isn't quite as good, and neither is the ANC as the newest model, and the XM3s are missing support for a few audio codecs — but for the price, it's hard to argue with the older Sony WF-1000XM3.

For premium headphones, Sony has you covered there too. The WH-1000XM4 were some of the most impressive-sounding wireless headphones of all that we've reviewed. There are extremely comfortable, and that's good because they can play for up to 30-hours per charge! The class-leading ANC is perfect when you want to escape a noisy environment and relax. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also features wear detection, so when you take them off to endure the outside world, the headphones will automatically stop playing.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM4

These are the cream of the crop in terms of wireless earbuds, and this Black Friday deal makes them the cheapest we've seen them since they launched this year.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony WF-1000XM3

While some of the features aren't quite as good as the XM4s, that still makes the XM3s some of the best available — and at $128, they're hard to pass up if you are looking to save some cash.

Sony WH-1000XM4

Sony WH-1000XM4

As far as wireless headphones go, the WH-1000XM4 tops the list in terms of ANC, battery life, and sound quality. If premium wireless headphones are on a gift list this year — here's your chance.

Sony Xb910n

Sony WH-XB910N

The standout feature of the WH-XB910N is the fantastic bass coupled with great ANC. These have excellent battery life to go along with other wonderful features. Getting a pair of Sony wireless headphones for $148 is not a time to hesitate.

