Black Friday deals are looking pretty fantastic on some of the best headphones Sony has to offer. In case you weren't sure, Sony makes some of our favorite wireless headphones and wireless earbuds. While these devices are generally pricier options, there's no denying that the quality is top-notch — and if you want the best, then it's time to buy with these awesome Sony headphone deals.
When it comes to earbuds, if you want the best sound quality and truly magical active noise canceling — the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds can't be beaten. We test a lot of wireless earbuds throughout the year, and in our review of the WF-1000XM4s, our ears were nothing short of impressed. While the earbuds themselves are not the smallest, the technology packed inside and the sound they put out are well worth the size tradeoff. These earbuds support all of the latest audio codecs on top of 360 Reality Audio to make them the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market. The ANC is there to block it all for the times you need to drown out the outside world.
If the price tag on the Sony WF-1000XM4 is still a bit more than you care to stomach, you can snag the previous model, Sony WF-1000XM3 for a lot less — I'm talking $120 less. You'll still get some of the best active noise cancellation on the market today, and they won't disappoint in sound quality either. The battery life isn't quite as good, and neither is the ANC as the newest model, and the XM3s are missing support for a few audio codecs — but for the price, it's hard to argue with the older Sony WF-1000XM3.
For premium headphones, Sony has you covered there too. The WH-1000XM4 were some of the most impressive-sounding wireless headphones of all that we've reviewed. There are extremely comfortable, and that's good because they can play for up to 30-hours per charge! The class-leading ANC is perfect when you want to escape a noisy environment and relax. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also features wear detection, so when you take them off to endure the outside world, the headphones will automatically stop playing.
