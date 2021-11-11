The holiday season is on the horizon, and that means we're starting to see some great Black Friday deals on all kinds of cool tech gear, from the best Android phones to the best headphones and wireless earbuds to pair with them.
We'll be regularly updating this list collection through the Black Friday weekend, so be sure to check back frequently if you don't see the phone deals that you're looking for. There are pretty stellar Black Friday headphone sales every year, but there can be a lot to sort through to find the best deals.
Whether you're looking for something to keep you entertained on a walk or jog, noise-canceling headphones to let you concentrate while at work, or something that just sounds amazing for your epic video game battles, we've got you covered.
Where to find the best Black Friday headphone deals
There's no shortage of sites where you can find headphone deals this Black Friday. Amazon and Best Buy continue to be the best options for buying headphones; you'll find the latest products on both sites, and if history is any indication, there will be hundreds of fantastic deals across price segments.
- Amazon: You'll find an extensive selection of headphones at Amazon, with enticing deals on the latest launches
- Best Buy: Has all the established brands, and a few costlier options that you don't get on Amazon
- Newegg: This site has a varied selection of audio gear; just make sure you buy from a known seller
- B&H: You'll get the best-selling products from Sony, Bose, Audio-Technica, and a lot more
Black Friday headphone deals live right now
With every year, Black Friday deals kick off earlier than before. That's true in 2021 as well, with Samsung's excellent Buds Live down by 41% and the Buds+ also getting a decent discount. You'll also find good savings on most Sennheiser earbuds, including the Momentum 3.
What makes Black Friday the best time to buy headphones is that recent launches from Samsung, Sony, Jabra, and Bose will be discounted for the first time. With a few deals already live and more set to kick off in the coming weeks, you don't want to miss out on the lucrative discounts.
Sennheiser Momentum TWS 2 (save $100)
Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds you'll find in the market today. They're packed with all the latest features, have a customizable sound profile, and last all-day without any issues. With $100 off, this is a deal you shouldn't miss.
Black Friday headphone deals: Wireless headphones
If you're looking for wireless on-ear or over-the-ear options, you'll find thousands of enticing choices for sale during Black Friday. The obvious contenders include the best from Sony and Bose. These products deliver outstanding sound quality, adjustable noise isolation, lightweight designs ideal for all-day use, rock-solid Bluetooth, Google Assistant or Alexa integration, adjustable EQ, and battery life over 30 hours. Some headphones even come with dust and water ingress protection, making them a decent choice for workouts.
But over the last three years, a slew of budget brands have started making wireless options that sound just as good as their costlier counterparts for a lot less money. Brands like Anker have led this change, but even established vendors like JBL, Jabra, Sennheiser, and Sony offer products with stellar value, and that's before you factor in the holiday season deals.
Black Friday headphone deals: Wireless earbuds
Over the last five years, the most significant change in the audio category has been the introduction and rise of wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, when the first wave of wireless earbuds started debuting seven years ago, they had poor connectivity, lackluster sound quality, and sub-par battery life. Thankfully, audio manufacturers sorted out the basics shortly after that, and these days you'll find that even entry-level wireless earbuds have excellent sound quality backed by a comfortable fit, digital assistant integration, and battery life of more than five hours as standard.
So if you're looking to switch to a new pair of wireless earbuds, there are endless choices from $30 budget picks to $300 premium options that include the latest connectivity and incredible sound. Brands like Samsung also offer custom features for their earbuds that are limited to their own devices, so if you're already in the Samsung ecosystem and want wireless earbuds that stand out, the Galaxy Buds Pro would be the obvious pick.
Black Friday headphone deals: Wired earbuds
With more and more streaming services now offering a lossless tier, there has been a resurgence in wired earbuds. Traditionally, in-ear monitors deliver sound quality that's significantly better than their wireless siblings, and you get a neutral sound that lets you listen to music the way it was produced.
This category has seen an overhaul in recent years thanks to the emergence of Chinese brands making great-sounding wired earbuds on a budget. Brands like KZ Audio, Fiio, Shanling, and Tin have catalyzed the budget category, delivering sound quality of the same caliber as established players but usually for a tenth of the cost. So if you're looking to dive back into wired earbuds, you'll find a lot has changed — for the better.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.