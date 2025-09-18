Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Anbernic has revealed all of the final details about its upcoming handheld, the RG476H.

It features a 4.7-inch 120Hz display, Unisoc T820, 5,000mAh battery, housed in a glass and plastic shell.

The RG476H will retail for $164.99, but when pre-orders open on September 19, it'll be available for $149.99 for a limited time.

The end of the year is fast approaching, with the leaves starting to change and the NFL season in full swing. Almost as exciting is the barrage of Android handhelds that have been announced over the past month, all slated to arrive starting next month. Not to be left out in the cold, we've been learning more about the Anbernic RG476H over the past few weeks, and now, we know the final details.

When the RG Slide was introduced, Anbernic also introduced a custom 4.7-inch LTPS display sporting a 1280x960 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Since then, the same screen has appeared in the RG477M and is also being used in the RG476H.

(Image credit: Anbernic)

While AYANEO and AYN are battling it out with clamshell designs and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips, Anbernic took a different route, opting to go with the Unisoc T820 for the RG476H. That's a step below the RG477M, which is powered by the Dimensity 8300, but for good reason. Whereas the RG477M retails for around $280, the RG476H comes in at $165, with pre-orders dropping that down to $150 for the first three days.

No, the RG476H won't win you any performance awards, but it still offers a great gaming experience, provided that you understand the limitations. This isn't Anbernic's first rodeo with the T820, as it also powered the RG556, RG406V, and RG406H from last year, and is also found in the RG Slide from earlier this year.

ANBERNIC RG 476H Official Unboxing - YouTube Watch On

What that means in terms of emulation is that you'll be able to play a lot of the respective PS2 and GameCube libraries. However, you might run into issues playing some games that either require a bit of tinkering around, or just won't work at all. You can even squeeze a bit of Switch emulation out the T820, provided that you're playing games that aren't very graphics intensive.

In addition to the 4.7-inch, 120Hz display and the Unisoc T820, the rest of the Anbernic RG476H specs can be found below:

(Image credit: Anbernic)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Anbernic RG476H Display 4.7-inch LTPS, 1280 x 960, 120Hz Processor Unisoc T820 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 + microSD (up to 2TB) Battery 5,000mAh (~6 hours) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Extras Anbernic AI, Hall Effect Joysticks w/ RGB, USB-C DisplayPort Out, Active Cooling

Considering that pre-orders for the KONKR Pocket FIT and AYN Odin 3 are still available, giving you a Snapdragon 8 Elite for under $300, Anbernic had to tread carefully. In order to do so, the T820 was the logical choice, along with ditching the all-aluminum build of the RG477M in favor of the glass and plastic combo of the RG476H.

(Image credit: Anbernic)

Ignoring budget constraints, you could end up with the perfect "superfecta" of handhelds, one for every kind of gaming and emulation scenario. For example, the RG34XXSP could serve as your "everyday carry", with the RG476H offering a few steps up in performance.

Then, either the Pocket FIT or Odin 3 for the Snapdragon 8 Elite power, before rounding out with the Lenovo Legion Go 2 or ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X for high-end gaming. I don't know about you, but that sounds pretty gosh darn incredible to me.