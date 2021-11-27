Best Cyber Monday Android phone deals 2021: Sales on Pixel 6, Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3 and more
By Jeramy Johnson published
It's that time of year again. Cyber Monday is upon us, and we've already seen major deals on some of the best Android phones. We won't beat around the bush: you're here for deals, and we've got a running list of Android phone deals that we've got our eye on leading up to the biggest shopping weekend of the year.
Among the best deals, you'll find major deals the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3, $100 off newer phones like the Pixel 6, and really cheap deals on older Pixels and other budget brands. But we've also seen deals come and go on the Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9. Stock is low on many popular handsets, and waiting for a better deal may risk you not getting that phone for anything less than full price.
When it comes to phone deals, you have three types: wholesale discounts from retailers, trade-in discounts and deals from manufacturers, and special deals from carriers. We're doing our best to find the best in all three categories.
We'll be scouring all the usual retailers and phone carriers to scope out any worthy offers and placing the best of them in the list below.
Cyber Monday Android phone deals: Samsung
Samsung has had some epic deals for Cyber Monday week, including only $250 for the Galaxy S20 FE, $200 off the S21 Ultra, or $300 off the S20 Note Ultra plus a free Chromebook. But many of these deals have expired since, leaving you with fewer options.
Among the best Cyber Monday Galaxy deals remaining, you can get $500 off the Z Flip 3 (depending on whether you trade in a phone) or $300 off the Z Fold 3 if you're in the market for a foldable. Otherwise, your best deals involve trading in a relatively new phone and signing a new deal with a carrier. There aren't many major Galaxy discounts without a contract.
Through Samsung's site, you can get rebates on the S21 ($100 off), S21+ ($150 off), or S21 Ultra ($200 off) on top of your trade-in rebate; the S21 is sold out on many sites, so this may be among the best deals you see.
Or, on Best Buy, you'll find Verizon trade-in offers on the S21 or Z series phones for up to $1,000 (new line) or $440 (upgrade line) depending on the quality of your phone. If you want a discount without a trade-in, T-Mobile is offering $200 off the S21, but you will have to get a new Magenta Max line.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The Galaxy S21 Ultra continues to be the Android flagship to beat at the end of 2021, offering a fabulous 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED screen, powerful internal hardware, 12GB of RAM, outstanding cameras with 10x optical zoom, and a large battery with all the extras you can think of.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series
A fantastic opportunity to upgrade to some of Samsung's latest Galaxy S phones while saving some cash, you'll find Unlocked options through Samsung or carrier options through Best Buy, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
If you're interested in a new foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently $400 off on Amazon. But that still leaves a hefty price tag to pay. Among the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals, your best bet is to find a trade-in deal.
Verizon is offering $1,000 in trade-in credits, $200 in bill reduction, and $400/$300 off with activation on the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, respectively. AT&T is offering $300 off plus $1,000/$800 off the Fold and Flip, but with a wider selection of eligible phones for the full discount. And T-Mobile has its own savings, including $400 off without a trade-in plus $200 in bill savings.
If you don't want to tie yourself to a carrier upgrade, Samsung is offering enhanced trade-in deals, plus $250 off and free Galaxy Buds 2.
You'll find similar offers for the Z Flip 3. It's $150 off right now, but you can basically get it for free from certain carriers if you have any spare phone lying around, or get it at a serious discount from Samsung (plus the free earbuds).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 features the same caliber of hardware as the Galaxy S21+, but the foldable design makes it much more portable. More than anything else, it's fun to close the screen when you're done using the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
This vertical-folding phone is extremely compact in your pocket and stylish in your hand. It has a gorgeous 6.7-inch display and a 2-inch cover display when closed. With a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has much faster performance than you might expect. And it's a great deal if you have a phone to trade for it.
Samsung Galaxy A51 | $120 off
Looking for a smartphone on a budget? Look no further. Tracfone is offering the Samsung Galaxy A51 for just $100. With 128GB of storage, a 48MP camera, and a bright 6.5" AMOLED display, you're getting a decent phone for a great price. The hardware may not be advanced as phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, but it gets the job done.
Last but not least, if you want Samsung quality at a lower cost, the Galaxy A51 is just $100 on Cyber Monday, so cheap that anyone can afford it.
Cyber Monday Android phone deals: Google Pixel
Right now, you can get $100–$200 off the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. The smaller discount on Best Buy requires you to activate today but has no other strings attached. For the larger deal, you'll need to sign up for a Verizon Unlimited Plan.
Google Pixel 6 | was $599 now $499 at Best Buy
Save $100: Best Buy will take a full Benjamin off a brand new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro so long as you activate it in-store, but the deal is sold out online, so you'll need to find a store within driving range that still has a few units in stock — or hope a restock happens sometime this week.
Google Pixel 6 | $200 off
The Pixel 6 is our new top pick among the best Android phones available, thanks to its powerful cameras and AI tech through Google Tensor. At Verizon, you can buy it for $200 off with an Unlimited plan or save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in.
As for the Pixel 5a, you can get it from the Google Store for $50 off, bringing its price down to $399. That's a solid price for a mid-range phone that we really like. You can get the superior Pixel 6 for the same price, but only if you commit to a carrier; the 5a lets you stick with what you have.
Google Pixel 5a with 5G | $50 off
The Google Pixel 5a is only a month old and is already down to its best price ever. Grab this amazing phone with fantastic battery life and an even better camera for less.
Google Pixel 4a | $50 off
This deal oozes value, giving you the best budget phone for only $300. You'll get a Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and that legendary Pixel photography.
If you're willing to go even older, the Pixel 4a — still our top pick for the best budget Android phone — is $50 off as well, bringing its price down to $300.
Or if you want something both cheaper and larger, the former flagship Pixel 3 XL is down to $199 on B&H Photo right now, which we'd argue is still worth buying despite its age.
Overall, we've seen a healthy chunk of Pixel deals this Cyber Monday, but don't expect them to last long. The Pixel 4a is frequently out of stock on most major sites, and the Pixel 6 has fallen in and out of stock as well. We saw some good carrier deals on the Pixel 6 from sites like Visible and Mint Mobile earlier in the month, only for them to run out of stock; Verizon could be next. And the Pixel 5a was launched as a limited release, so who knows how much stock Google has left.
So whichever model you want, act fast!
Cyber Monday Android phone deals: OnePlus
OnePlus has kindly taken all the mystery out of its Cyber Monday phone deals and has outlined what discounts to expect throughout the month of November.
Throughout November, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have had on-again/off-again discounts with consistently low sale prices: $599 ($130 off) and $799 ($270 off), respectively, on most major retailer sites like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as oneplus.com.
We don't expect prices to drop below these points and, since they've already dropped to those points, there's no reason to wait for a better deal.
OnePlus 9
Save $130 on one of OnePlus's best phones ever made, including a phenomenal Hasselblad camera system and stunning display, all in this beautiful Winter Mist colorway.
OnePlus 9 Pro
One of the best Android phones hands-down, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 120Hz QHD display, superb cameras, and 65W Warp Charge.
In theory, you could wait for Cyber Monday itself for a surprise Lightning deal, but the sporadic deal prices we've seen are already excellent. We'd suggest grabbing one as soon as you spot it at those price points, or else choosing to wait until the OnePlus 10. Or, if you want to save a bit extra, we're also seeing $100 off the slightly older OnePlus 8T for Cyber Monday.
As for OnePlus's cheaper Nord series, we've seen a solid carrier deal from Mint Mobile. Buy the Nord N200 or Nord N100, and you'll get a free 12 months of service from Mint Mobile. Alternatively, you can grab an unlocked unit from multiple retailers at a nice discount.
OnePlus Nord N200 / N100 (Mint Mobile)
If you're looking for both a phone and a service plan, Mint Mobile is bundling both: buy a OnePlus Nord phone, and you get 12 months of service for free. Mint Mobile is one of our favorite cell phone plans for affordability, so you'll keep saving once your free year ends.
OnePlus Nord N200 5G (Unlocked)
The Nord N200 5G provides fantastic value with its careful selection of specs and top-notch build. Its ultra-affordable nature balanced perfectly with just the right features is the hallmark of a OnePlus phone. Grab this deal to score $40 off the usal price tag.
Cyber Monday Android phone deals: Motorola
Other manufacturers' deals are great but still target people with thicker wallets. Moto phones are much more affordable at full price, and Motorola is running a Cyber Monday sale for its most recent phones that makes them even easier on your budget.
These deals include $600 off the Moto Razr (2nd gen), $100 off the Motorola One 5G Ace and Motorola Edge (2021), $70 off the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and $300 off the 2020 Motorola Edge.
Motorola Edge (2021) | $100 off
With 2-day battery life, a 6.8-inch 144Hz display, a solid Snapdragon 778G SoC, and clever Motorola software tools, this large, smooth-displayed phone is a solid mid-range option.
Motorola One 5G Ace | $100 off
For reliable performance thanks to its Snapdragon 750G and 5G support, the One 5G Ace is a solid option. Battery life is almost unending and its 6.7-inch display looks great.
Motorola Edge 5G
The Motorola Edge is a good 5G smartphone with a reliable processor, a vibrant OLED display, and a versatile camera set up to match many of the best Android phones on the market. Save $320 for a limited time.
Moto G Stylus (2021) | $70 off
Compared to the Power (2021), the Stylus version has more than its namesake for more traditional navigation. It also has better FHD resolution, a faster Snapdragon 678 SoC, more RAM by default, and more storage. It's the better purchase if you don't mind the extra cost.
Moto G Power (2021) | $70 off
If you mostly care about a massive battery in your phone, the Moto G Power (2021) will fit the bill. It has Motorola's trademark stock software up to Android 11, a headphone jack, expandable storage, and a nice design. And it's at a very low price for Cyber Monday.
Moto G Power (2020) | $30 off
It's telling that the 2020 model is more expensive than the 2021 model. It's still one of our favorite budget phones whenever it's available, with its insanely good battery life and respectable performance for this price point. This discount isn't as high, but you may prefer the older model with its faster speeds and FHD display.
Moto G Stylus (2020) | $100 off
Downgrade to last year's Stylus phone, and you still get a 4,000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, a 1080p display, dual stereo speakers, 128GB of storage, and a built-in stylus for slightly less.
Cyber Mondayy Android phone deals: TCL and other brands
TCL is offering considerable discounts across its TCL 10 range for Cyber Monday. The entry-level TCL 10 gives you a basic Android handset with quad rear cameras and a large display for just $153. Meanwhile the upgraded TCL 10 Pro is arguably an even better deal for $280, provided you're an Amazon Prime member. Both devices run Android 11, and will be supported with security updates through until mid-2022.
TCL 10L
This entry-level TCL phone has plenty to offer at its newly reduced starting price. And even if you choose to upgrade to the 256GB version of the phone for additional storage space, you'll still be saving 27% compared to the standard price.
TCL 10 Pro
The TCL 10 Pro steps things up with faster performance thanks to its Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery. It also boasts a 64-megapixel main camera with 4K recording capabilities, and at $279.99 (for Amazon Prime members) it's one of the cheapest 4K-capable phones we've seen.
If you're looking for a phone for your kid, the Gabb Phone Z2 is a great option with core features and parental controls so it's safe for them to use.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday Android phone deals
For the best discounts without any strings attached, keep a close eye on Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon usually gets the best phone deals, while Best Buy has early deals with Cyber Monday price guarantees running all throughout November.
Manufacturers are also pushing early deals on their own websites, so frequently check your favorite brand's site for deals. Many of the best deals depend on having a phone to trade in, however. Carriers are also offering phones at significant discounts or even for free, but usually in exchange for signing up for a subscription or switching providers.
- Amazon: Features most major phone brand sales, with Lightning Deals to come and random discounts on older phones
- Best Buy: Easy to spot sales on smartphones and cases
- Walmart: Will have unique early Cyber Monday deals during all of November
- B&H Photo: Some phone deals, more likely to see older phones and accessories (watches, headphones)
- Samsung.com: Will have constant trade-in deals for all its major phones and foldables; may have actual deal prices closer to Cyber Monday
- OnePlus.com: Official timeline shows exactly when its phones will be discounted and for how much
- Motorola.com: The spot right now for Moto phone deals
- Google: Pick up a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro direct
