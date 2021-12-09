Best Sengled light bulbs 2022

There are a ton of great options when choosing the best Sengled light bulbs for your home. Not only do you have the choice of shape and size, but you can also decide whether you want lights that connect to a Zigbee hub, your Wi-Fi network, or bulbs that work over Bluetooth. Sengled also sells cheap smart LED light bulbs that you won't feel guilty about investing in. These are some of the top picks for the best Sengled light bulbs.

Best overall: Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor A19 Bulb

This multicolored A19 bulb doesn't require a Zigbee hub to get going, which is why it's a top pick for anyone just getting started in building out their smart home lighting. You'll be able to use voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant, as well as operate your lights when you're away from home. So if you forgot to turn off the bathroom light before heading out for the night, you could fix that in no time through the app.

This bulb lets you pick among 16 million colors to illuminate your space and set the mood, and you can dim your lights when it's time to watch a movie or slowly drift off to sleep. You can also set schedules for when it's time to slowly wake up in the morning or pick lighting effects that suit your activity.

Best starter kit: Sengled Smart LED Soft White A19 Kit

Sengled Smart LED Soft White A19 Kit Bang for your buck Includes hub Great package deal Voice compatibility Connect up to 64 bulbs Dimmable with app Requires hub Only one white temperature

Though you can purchase Sengled light bulbs that connect directly to Wi-Fi or work through Bluetooth, a Sengled hub is advised if you plan to integrate your lights with smart plugs, switches, sensors, and other ecosystems like Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and more. By getting a Sengled hub, you can not only connect up to 64 bulbs per hub, but you can control your lights in twice as much range (300 feet). Also, many of the more unique bulbs that Sengled sells require a Zigbee hub.

Fortunately, this Sengled started kit comes with a hub included and four bulbs that emit 2700K soft white light that can be dimmed through the app. These bulbs are a great bang for your buck and work with voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. With 800 lumens per bulb, these make an excellent fit for your living room, lamps throughout your home, and your bedroom.

Best outdoor floodlight: Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor PAR38 Bulb

Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor PAR38 Bulb Motion detected Wide-angle detection Includes daylight sensor Weatherproof, IP44 rating Dimmable with app 25,000-hour life Requires a hub Could have a stronger IP rating

If you need a smart light bulb for your backyard, driveway, or porch, the Sengled Motion Sensor PAR38 Bulbs are a perfect choice. These extra-bright bulbs clock in at 1200 lumens and make great floodlights. When motion is detected within 30 feet, each bulb will automatically light up with bright white light (3000K) for 90 seconds. With wide-angle detection, the bulb can sense motion within a 100-degree field of vision.

These bulbs can also trigger other smart bulbs in your home to turn on or off, making them convenient when you pull into your driveway after a long day at work and come home to an already illuminated hallway. They also work with Google Assistant and Alexa and smart home ecosystems like Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Echo, and IFTTT.

If you're worried about these bulbs turning on during the day, don't. There's a daylight sensor to make sure they stay off during the day. And when it comes to the weather, these light bulbs have an IP44 rating, so they should withstand rain and most weather without any problems.

Best candelabra: Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Candle Bulb

Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Candle Bulb Candlelit Voice compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant 25,000-hour life 16 million colors Tunable white and dimmable E12 socket won't fit everywhere Not as versatile Not as bright

Candle bulbs are great for lamps, chandeliers, or wall sconces you have in your home. With 450 lumens, these aren't the brightest bulbs, but they do a great job creating beautiful accent lighting or illuminating a smaller space. These come with a white temperature range between 2000K-6500K along with 16 million colors so you can create the best ambiance. These bulbs are also dimmable through the app.

These candle bulbs work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home ecosystems, though they require a hub. They're a great choice if you already have a few Sengled bulbs throughout your home and really want to add an extra touch with a unique, multicolored glow. But if you prefer a traditional, soft white glow, you can also consider Sengled's Smart LED Filament Candle at an even cheaper price.

Best BR30 bulb: Sengled Smart LED Multicolor BR30 Bulb

Sengled Smart LED Multicolor BR30 Bulb Ceiling lights Voice compatibility with Google Assistant or Alexa Tunable whites and dimmable 25,000-hour life 16 million colors Set scenes and schedules Shape won't suit all fixtures Requires a hub

Sometimes you need direct lighting, which is where BR30 bulbs come in. These are great when you need a lot of light in a concentrated area, and they work well as floodlights, ceiling lights, or can lights. These multicolor BR30 bulbs are relatively bright at 940 lumens and are dimmable with the app. You can pick the perfect white temperature for your needs and adjust the lighting among 16 million colors.

If you have these bulbs installed in your living room, you can pick the perfect scene when you're hosting a movie night. They're also a great way to illuminate an office space or a kitchen counter when you need focused lighting. These bulbs also work with Google Assistant and Alexa or through the app so you can create schedules and arrange bulbs in groups, so all the lights in the room turn on at once. They also work well with other smart home ecosystems like Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT, and Amazon Echo.

Best design: Sengled Smart LED Vintage Edison Bulb

Sengled Smart LED Vintage Edison Bulb Amber lighting Vintage, trendy design Works with other ecosystems Dimmable with app 25,000-hour life E26 socket Requires a hub Cannot adjust temperature Not as bright

If pendant lights are hanging in your kitchen or dining room, why not install a smart bulb that adds a vintage touch? The Sengled Vintage Edison Bulbs are similar to Philips Hue's Filament bulbs, yet significantly more affordable, and they'll add a beautiful candlelit glow to your space. Though they only come in one white temperature (2000K), you can dim the bulb through the app.

These bulbs do require a Zigbee hub, but they'll play nice with Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Echo, and IFTT ecosystems that you might already have in your home. They can also be operated with Google Assistant or Alexa. Just keep in mind that at 600 lumens, these bulbs aren't as bright as others, but they're perfect for spaces that need intimate, warm lighting.

Bottom line

Most Sengled light bulbs can be easily integrated into your smart home by connecting directly to your home Wi-Fi or a Zigbee hub, and will work well with Google Assistant or Alexa. Sengled is a great brand for budget-conscious consumers who are serious about smart lighting, offering tons of options when it comes to bulb shapes and sizes. The best Sengled bulb to get started with, however, is the Multicolor A19 Bulb that hooks up to Wi-Fi and doesn't require a hub.

If you plan on getting more than two or three Sengled smart bulbs, Sengled has some fantastic smart LED light bulb kits like the Sengled Smart LED Soft White A19 Kit that are worth considering. This is the better choice for you if you want to unlock all smart features with the included hub and set up four soft white bulbs. Once you have the hub, you can get many of the more unique bulbs on this list. Or, if you just need soft white bulbs, you can always get an eight-pack of Sengled bulbs online for an unbeatable price. It's so good that it's one of the best smart home products under $100.

