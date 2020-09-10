Best Movie Theater Screens For Backyard Android Central 2020

Why go to the movie theater when you can bring the theater home? And when the weather is favorable, there's nothing like having a relaxing outdoor movie night in your backyard. Invite friends over to watch the latest action flick, have an outdoor kids party to watch the newly released animated movie, or bring your buds over to catch the big game for your own tailgate party. And while a good portable projector is at the heart of the experience, the other essential half of the equation is a movie theater screen that is designed for indoor or outdoor use. The Abdtech 100-inch Projector Screen with Stand is a good option that will meet all your needs. It supports up to 4K resolution in 16:9 widescreen format, both front, and rear projection, and a wide viewing angle so everyone can see the screen comfortably. It comes with a stand, so you don't have to worry about ropes, nails, or hooks to mount it, and set-up is quick and easy in just five minutes.

When it comes to the basics you'll need for a quick and easy movie night at home; this projector screen checks all of the required boxes. It supports high-resolution content up to 4K and 16:9 (with a compatible source, of course) and both front and rear projection so you can set it up wherever you like and how you like. With a 160-degree viewing angle, you don't need to worry that the person sitting off-axis to the right or left will get tons of glare and won't see the screen properly. This is complemented by the 1.1 gain that ensures you get a crisp and bright image reflected off the screen. The screen itself is made from thick, high-quality polyester and spandex material that is soft and smooth to the touch and easy to wash and hang to dry. It doesn't easily mildew, either. The screen mounts tightly onto the lightweight aluminum poles to prevent wrinkles from forming or it blowing in the wind. There are two oblong bases with four fixed and sturdy posts. With two people, you can set up the screen in about five minutes. Lightweight at a total of 5.7 lbs., it's perfect for bringing with you and setting up at a friend's house, a neighborhood park, work conference, or other location, packing everything into the convenient travel bag that you can hoist over your shoulder. Pros: Wrinkle-free design and tight fit on posts

Don't have to worry about nails, rings, or hooks

Comes with a convenient carry bag Cons: Expensive

Not as convenient as others to use indoors, too

Other screens are bigger

Best on a Budget: Keenstone 120-Inch Foldable Screen

If you want a step up from a basic white sheet or wall but don't want anything super complex or expensive, this screen is a great option worth considering. Made of natural polyester and spandex, it resembles a white microfibre cloth. But unfold it and mount it using hooks, ropes, nails, stickers, or other methods (it comes with two five-meter ropes that can be cut, a 24-pack of hooks, and double-sided adhesive), and voila! A perfect projector screen. It has 18 mounting holes, but keep in mind that the hooks should only be used for smooth walls or tiles, not rough walls. Designed for both indoor or outdoor use, it is anti-crease though it may come with some wrinkles out of the box: just machine wash or hand wash and stretch it out to get rid of them. The thick and smooth surface allows for both front and rear projection and high contrast viewing at up to 1,080p HD resolution, in 16:9 widescreen format and with a generous 160-degree viewing angle. And you get a massive 120-inches of viewing space for seeing your favorite films, sporting events, or other video content in all its glory. While it folds up nicely for transporting or putting away when not in use, you'll have to invest in a storage bag separately as it doesn't come with one, but it will fit nicely in any standard backpack or medium-sized bag. Pros: Affordable

Multiple mounting options with accessories included

Machine washable

Easily set up indoors as well Cons: Hooks might not work on rough walls, like in an unfinished basement

Doesn't come with a carrying or storage bag

Won't display 4K content at full resolution

Best for High-End: Elite Screens Yard Master 2

For something a bit more pro-level, consider investing in a screen like the Yard Master, which offers a 100-inch diagonal picture at up to 8K resolution in 16:9 widescreen format that's also HDR-ready to ensure brilliant contrast with colors that pop and whites and blacks that are true-to-life. The viewing angle is a decent 150-degrees, so everyone present will be able to watch comfortably. The screen is made from textured PVC wraith veil material with a surface coating and comes mounted on a silver aluminum frame that offers lightweight tube construction. It's easy to set up: unfold the frame, attach the screen material to either end using the fully tensioned snap button frame, attach the legs, and you're good to go. It comes with ground stakes, a rigging cord, and support rings as well to further ensure it's secured into the ground before you queue up a flick. The screen only supports rear projection, though, so you'll have to ensure this works for your set-up. The material is mildew-resistant and "mildly weather-resistant," which means you can safely use the screen outdoors. Still, it's not wise to leave it exposed to the elements for long periods, and you wouldn't want to use it in inclement weather. Thus, it should be disassembled after use and stored indoors. The convenient carry bag means you can bring the screen with you and set it up virtually anywhere, whether it's someone else's backyard, a park, campsite, outdoor wedding venue, or other location. Pros: Easy and quick to set up

Comes with a storage and travel bag

Texture supports up to 8K resolution Cons: Other screens are larger

Expensive

Not as convenient as others to use indoors

Only supports rear projection

For huge gatherings in the park, festivals, weddings, and other outdoor events, especially for those whose backyards consist of an acre or more of property, this inflatable screen is sure to catch everyone's eyes. It inflates to a massive 20 feet in size, offering a screen inside the black frame that's 13 x 8 feet large. The entire thing is 10.5 x 16 feet in size and 6.5 feet deep, so make sure you have the space to accommodate it before taking the plunge! It supports both rear and front projection and is actually quite easy to set up un under five minutes. It comes with a quiet but powerful blower to inflate it without the need for any tools or screws. Once ready to pack up and go home, just unzip the zipper on the black frame, and it will deflate in about five minutes. It does come with a storage bag, which is a good thing because this baby weighs a good 30 lbs.; carrying it will be comparable to carrying a toddler around! It rolls up easily to fit into the bag, though. Shipping with the electric blower, as noted, along with 12 feet of rope for tie-downs and plastic stakes, it comes with everything you need to set it up as your outdoor events screen. Pros: Super large screen

Easy to set up and comes with electric blower

Perfect for large groups, big events Cons: Heavy

Too big for the standard backyard and impossible to use indoors

Expensive

Best for Versatility: P-JING 120-inch Projector Screen

Are you looking for a decent middle-of-the-road option? This projector screen might fit the bill. The price is right, and it has all of the basics you'd want in a projector screen for the backyard, including a sizeable 120-inch screen, foldable design, and both rear and front projection options. The screen supports up to HD resolution in 16:9 widescreen format and can be used both indoors and out. Made of natural polyester fabric, it unfolds and mounts in minutes using the 12 metal finished grommets and hooks or rope, both of which are included: it comes with a 16-pack of peel & stick hooks and a pair of five-meter ropes you can cut to fit. While it uses anti-crease material, it might come a bit wrinkled out of the box; just stretch it out to get rid of them, or even use an iron on very low heat. It can also be cleaned using a wet cloth. Lightweight at just 2.2 lbs. and with a smooth, bright, and high contrast picture, this projector a perfect option for movie nights, compatible with most LED, LCD, and DLP projectors. Unfortunately, it doesn't come with a storage bag. Pros: Supports rear and front projection

Affordable

Comes with mounting accessories

Easily set up indoors as well

Extra-large screen size Cons: Won't display 4K content at full resolution

Doesn't come with a storage or travel bag

Best for Business: VIVO PS-T100 100-Inch Outdoor Projector Screen

Maybe you're not using a projector screen for movies, per se, but for other content, like educational videos at home, cartoons for the kids while you tend to the garden outside, or business presentations. In this case, you might be fine with a 4:3 screen like this one that offers an up to 100-inch image with a 120-degree viewing angle for accommodating larger groups or people sitting off-center. It pulls up easily, and the multilayer matte white surface diffuses light in all directions. Combined with the standard black backing that further eliminates light and the 1.1 gain, you'll get a bold and bright image, whether you're looking at television shows, movies, business spreadsheets, or still images. The four-sided black borders also help enhance the picture contrast. You can adjust the height using the auto-locking mechanism; twist the handle to lock it in place. Make a smaller screen to view widescreen content, like cartoons for a small group of kids who are sitting up close, when desired. It comes with durable material that's easily cleaned with mild soap and water and aluminum tripod legs that provide a stable base. It's 84 inches long when folded for easy portability. Too bad it doesn't come with a carrying bag. Pros: Convenient adjustable pull-up height

Foldable for easy transport

Potential to use indoors, too Cons: Doesn't come with a storage or carrying bag

Other screens are larger

Only 4:3 aspect ratio

Won't display 4K content at full resolution