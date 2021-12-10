Best Chromecast for Oculus Quest in 2022

The Oculus Quest is an excellent device to bring to parties. It doesn't require any external sensors or wires, so you can bring it anywhere and pass it around so everyone can play. However, if you want people to see what's going on inside the headset rather than watch someone flail their arms around, you'll need a Chromecast device. Even though there is a wide range of supported devices for casting the quest, the best three options are the first three devices that supported casting, and the best of the best is the Chromecast Ultra.

Best Overall: Google Chromecast Ultra

Google Chromecast Ultra High quality casting Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $69 from Amazon Supports Ethernet connection Supports 4K HDR video streaming Still in a small form factor despite the increased power Almost twice as expensive as the Chromecast 3rd Generation

The Google Chromecast Ultra has a similar design to the Chromecast 3rd generation but has one key difference that effects Oculus Quest streaming, the ability to connect it using ethernet. By connecting the Chromecast Ultra to an Ethernet port, you're removing one wireless component from the casting equation. Even if you use it over Wi-Fi, users have reported that the Chromecast Ultra works better when it comes to casting the Oculus Quest.

When it comes to streaming media content, the Chromecast Ultra pumps in a lot more power than the standard Chromecast. The Chromecast Ultra supports 4K and HDR. If you're looking for a media device to stream 4K content and to cast your Oculus Quest, then the Chromecast Ultra is your best option.

Best Budget: Google Chromecast 3rd Generation

Google Chromecast 3rd Generation Budget-friendly casting Today's Best Deals View at Walmart View at Target View at Bed Bath & Beyond Budget-friendly Easy to set up Also an excellent device for streaming media content Performance is worse than Chromecast Ultra Lacks an ethernet support Only supports up to 1080p video

The third-generation Chromecast is the least expensive device that's officially supported for streaming the Oculus Quest. The performance of streaming varies on a variety of factors, including Wi-Fi strength and if you're on a 2.4Ghz or 5Ghz band. 5Ghz is generally preferred for casting the Oculus Quest. While this budget-friendly Chromecast works with casting the Oculus Quest, many users have had stuttering or connectivity issues. We've used this ourselves, and it worked reasonably well in our testing. Still, if you have the budget, it might be worth looking at more expensive options.

In addition to being able to stream the Oculus Quest, the Google Chromecast 3rd Generation delivers over 2,000 apps in 1080p. It's a great budget-friendly option for people with 1080p TVs or users on a budget.

Best for Gamers: NVIDIA Shield TV

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro Game casting Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Supports casting the Oculus Quest and PC games Is also an excellent Android TV device Can play some games natively Expensive if you're only going to use it for Oculus Quest casting

The NVIDIA Shield TV is a 4K HDR media streaming box that can also play games from the Google Play Store. It has a library of popular PC games that you can download and play and allows you to cast PC games to your living room TV. Now, with the addition of Oculus Quest casting, the NVIDIA Shield is an even better hub for gamers.

The NVIDIA Shield is the best Android TV available and one of the only devices that can stream so many different types of content. The only reason that it's not the best overall device on this list is its price. At $200 for the pro edition, the NVIDIA Shield is an expensive purchase if you're just planning to use it for Oculus Quest streaming. You can get a non-pro version for $150, but that's still expensive when compared to the other entries on this list. If you already have the NVIDIA Shield TV or you're looking for an Android TV device, this is your best option. If you're having a hard time picking between the Shield TV and the Shield TV Pro, check out our guide comparing them.

Bottom line

There are more options than ever for casting your Oculus Quest. The Oculus Quest recently gained support for more casting devices, including the NVIDIA Shield TV, Google Home Hub, and some smart TVs. It also works with all generations of Chromecast.

The Google Chromecast Ultra is the best option for Oculus Quest casting because it supports ethernet connectivity which will ensure a solid connection. It's also a better streaming device with support for 4K HDR media.

To increase your chances of seamless casting, you should attach your Chromecast through Ethernet, if possible. If you are using Wi-Fi, you should use a 5Ghz band to reduce interference. When it works smoothly, casting the Oculus Quest to a Chromecast instantly livens up a party and lets you share your VR experience with everyone around you.

