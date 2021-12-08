Best aptX Low Latency headphones 2022

Qualcomm, which owns the aptX Bluetooth codec, describes aptX Low Latency as "audio that keeps up." The implication is that sound will be in sync with whatever you're watching on a screen, which is critical if you're watching a show, movie, or playing a game with wireless headphones. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 stands out as the best aptX Low Latency headphones because they offer excellent all-around sound quality, fantastic comfort, and superb battery life.

Source: Bang & Olufsen (Image credit: Source: Bang & Olufsen)

Best overall: Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 (3rd Gen)

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 (3rd Gen) Sweet sound without missing a beat Today's Best Deals $438 at Amazon Excellent audio quality Effective ANC performance Comfortable fit Solid battery life Dedicated app support Google Assistant integration Should be less expensive Iffy multi-device pairing Built-in controls inconsistent

Bang & Olufsen first launched the Beoplay H9 in 2017, and the headphones have now entered their third generation. They have many features you would expect for the price, including a premium build and comfortable fit, though they are probably a little overpriced when competitors offer the same for less. However, many of those competitors don't support aptX Low Latency, putting these in unique territory for viewing content without sync issues.

It reduces the delay to a maximum of 40 milliseconds, which is short enough to ensure no gap between what you see and hear. Despite supporting the Low Latency aspect of the codec, these Beoplay H9 headphones don't use aptX HD or aptx Adaptive, so when latency isn't a concern, it sticks to the standard aptX codec, which isn't as good as the HD variety. Adaptive will automatically toggle between aptX and aptX HD, depending on the connection, which is why it's not here. Naturally, all of this depends on whether the device you're using also supports aptX and aptX LL, so compatibility does have to swing both ways.

It helps that the headphones also offer great audio quality and active noise cancelation (ANC). With the former, the soundstage is balanced and resonant, whereas the latter is convenient, even if it isn't quite on par with the best the industry has to offer. Google Assistant integration is fine, giving you access to the voice assistant whenever you need it. The headphones' connectivity consistency is a boon throughout for the simple fact you don't have to worry about dropouts or bad connections. The onboard controls, however, are more finicky because they may require repeated touching.

Battery life is rated at 25 hours, though the headphones will annoy you enough to beep when juice gets low. The Bang & Olufsen app handles setup while also including access to features included in the headphones.

Source: Avantree (Image credit: Source: Avantree)

Best value: Avantree Aria Pro

Avantree Aria Pro Headphones that offer plenty for the price Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart Decent sound quality Lightweight design Good aptX codec support ANC and boom microphone Design heavy on plastic ANC isn't always effective No AAC codec support

Finding over-ear headphones at vastly different price points isn't hard, but finding ones that support advanced features at a lower cost is more challenging. The Avantree Aria Pro is such an example, where on top of offering aptX Low Latency, you'll also get a boom microphone attachment. If that wasn't enough, it also supports aptX HD, making it possible to get the best quality Bluetooth can handle.

The balance throughout these headphones is emblematic of how careful they are not to skew too far one way or the other. Bass is solid without feeling overpowered, putting them into neutral territory. The ANC feature has no chance of matching what higher-end headphones can produce, but the fact that it's there is a nice benefit for something in this range.

Supporting aptX Low Latency (and aptX HD) is somewhat of a surprise, but it makes sense when you factor in the boom mic, which ensures video calls are in sync. Unfortunately, that support doesn't extend to AAC. The headphones also have built-in microphones, except the boom mic is a considerable upgrade. Battery life is good at up to 24 hours, though not exceptional, and the overall plastic-heavy build quality won't feel all that premium.

Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central)

Best versatlity: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

SENNHEISER Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Sennheiser delivers on a little bit of everything Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Low Stock View at Walmart View at Sennheiser Excellent balanced sound Comfortable fit and design Great codec support Can connect to two devices at once Occasional connection drops ANC could be better Pricey

In true Sennheiser fashion, the Momentum Wireless 3 maintain a retro styling on the outside with demonstrable audio prowess on the inside. Granted, these aren't the top model from the company, but they are a better value for what you get out of them. The specs list a nice collection of features: the broad codec support that includes aptX HD, aptX Low Latency, and AAC. That's on top of the dynamic drivers, ANC, and dedicated Smart Control app support.

None of that would matter if they didn't sound good, but that's not a problem here. Known for balanced fidelity, Sennheiser stays consistent with a signature soundstage that works with anything you listen to. That includes watching movies, shows, and podcasts, where voices and music need to sync without delay.

The ANC is good, though not entirely as effective as Sony and Bose, primarily because you don't get to customize it. It's also not dynamic, so that it won't make its own adjustments on the fly. Not a problem if you don't feel you need it, but something to consider at this price point. On the brighter side, you can connect to two devices at once, and the battery life lasts a good amount of time at about 15 hours, even with ANC on.

Source: Mee Audio (Image credit: Source: Mee Audio)

Best earbuds: Mee Audio EarBoost EB1

Mee Audio EarBoost EB1 Hearing voices is more convenient wearing these Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Comfortable fit Good codec support EarBoost app features Affordable price 6mm drivers aren't powerful Lack AAC codec support No water or sweat resistance Average battery life

Getting bang for the buck is usually a good feeling, and that's part of the angle here. Mee Audio gives the EarBoost EB1 a slew of features that work together to make up a decent set of wireless earbuds. With aptX and aptX Low Latency support, these earbuds cover good ground with Android, though they lack support for the AAC codec. You can use them to view anything where staying in sync is paramount.

The EarBoost app has some customizable features, like a hearing test to put together an audio profile that you can use with the EB1 (or any other headphones, apparently). Unfortunately, the 6mm drivers inside aren't as powerful as similar earbuds, which may force you to raise the volume more often. Nevertheless, the Low Latency support is a key reason you may want to go with these, especially if you plan to use them in quieter environments, like watching a show or movie without disturbing a sleeping partner.

In a nice touch, built-in magnets can connect the backs of both sides to keep them on you when you're not wearing them. There isn't much here to withstand water or sweat, so it's better to keep these to leisure usage to keep them going for longer. As for battery life, don't expect more than six hours, on average.

Source: Mee Audio (Image credit: Source: Mee Audio)

Best for TV: Mee Audio Connect T1CMA

Mee Audio Connect T1CMA Make sure every word is in sync on the big screen Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Best Buy Comes with TV transmitter Multiple connectivity options Works with phones and tablets Good battery life 3.5mm headphone jack Pricey when adding second headphones May be tougher to set up with HDMI-ARC TVs Uses Micro-USB for charging

There's nothing more frustrating than wanting to watch something on TV through headphones only to find that the action doesn't match what you're hearing. That's what the Mee Audio Connect T1CMA system aims to solve, courtesy of a pair of headphones and the Connect Bluetooth audio transmitter. It effectively makes the TV a more passive element during setup since the headphones and transmitter do the legwork.

The transmitter has ports for digital optical S/PDIF and even old-school RCA. A 3.5mm headphone jack is thrown in for good measure. You can also pair a second headphone set to the transmitter, allowing two people to view the same content at their own preferred volume.

You don't have to stick to just the TV, however, as the headphones will also stream audio via Bluetooth from phones and tablets as well. Mee Audio includes four sound profiles to cover video and music content to get more out of them. Battery life is rated at 30 hours, which is good for what they can do. Just a shame they don't charge via USB-C but instead, use the aging Micro-USB.

Source: Kingston (Image credit: Source: Kingston)

Best for gaming: HyperX Cloud Mix

HyperX Cloud MIX - Wired Gaming Headset + Bluetooth Hearing every shot right on time Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Both wired and wireless Comfortable fit Good codec support Excellent battery life Better price Boom mic won't work with Bluetooth You may need an aptX LL transmitter Hybrid design may not be for everyone

Gamers are a demanding bunch, and keeping audio in sync is a must to make every session feel smooth. HyperX, which makes some great gaming headsets, took a hybrid approach with this great gaming headset that aims to cover different scenarios. First, the gaming part requires plugging in for a wired connection, complete with a boom mic. Then, detach the cable, and the headphones run on Bluetooth with support for AAC, aptX, and aptX Low Latency codecs.

Here's the catch: you can't play games on your console wirelessly because they don't natively support Bluetooth audio, and if you do, the boom mic won't register. One workaround is to use an aptX LL transmitter plugged into the console via USB to enable the connection, but again, you would have to settle for the internal mic. Plug in through the included 3.5mm cable and splitter, and you can use the boom mic, but not the Bluetooth features.

Normally, these trade-offs would be hard to justify at $200, but they're more palatable at a lower cost. The Cloud Mix sounds good, and battery life is a consistent 25 hours per charge. Given it's a stereo headset, listening to music on it will feel consistently good. While some games may not sound as broad without 5.1 or 7.1 surround coming through, there's not much to complain about here for what you get. Comfort also shouldn't be an issue, which is critical for longer gaming sessions or even during a commute listening to music.

Bottom line

The aptX Low Latency codec will be a mystery for the uninitiated, but it's one of the only ways to ensure that you get a much faster response time when watching anything on video. Voices and sounds heard out of sync really ruin a viewing experience, one thing these headphones aim to eliminate. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 have the best overall fit, performance, and feature set. They are expensive, but you can use them in just about any audio situation that involves keeping everything audible in order.

It will work with any Android phone or tablet supporting the codec, and with aptX HD and AAC included, it has plenty of flexibility with other products. This one stands out in a limited supply of the best wireless headphones including aptX Low Latency.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Ted Kritsonis loves taking photos when the opportunity arises, be it on a camera or smartphone. Beyond sports and world history, you can find him tinkering with gadgets or enjoying a cigar.