Quick Charge 5+, Qualcomm’s newest fast-charging tech, promises speed, cooler temps, and better efficiency.

The new charging tech maintains blazing-fast charges from the previous iteration but fixes the heat issues that high-voltage systems often face.

It tweaks voltage and current on the fly (up to 20V at 7A), keeping devices running fast without overheating or draining battery health.

Qualcomm today unveiled Quick Charge 5+, a new iteration of its long-running standard that promises faster, cooler, and more efficient power delivery without the usual compromises.

Quick Charge has been around for over a decade, juicing up everything from smartphones and laptops to VR headsets and wireless speakers. Back in 2020, Quick Charge 5 set the pace with over 100W of power, which was enough to take a device from zero to 50% in about five minutes.

Now, Qualcomm says Quick Charge 5+ maintains the same fast performance while directly addressing the heat issues common with high-voltage charging.

Smarter power delivery

The upgrade adjusts voltage and current on the go, using up to 20V at 7A to deliver power with less heat buildup. This means your device can stay at top speeds for longer without throttling or cooking your battery.

Qualcomm also claims this will help extend battery life and keep performance steady even during demanding tasks like gaming or streaming.

Efficiency is another big focus. Quick Charge 5+ identifies what kind of device it’s plugged into and optimizes power delivery, which not only wastes less energy but could also lower costs for manufacturers.

Compared to other solutions that crank up voltage just to hit big wattage numbers, the new iteration takes a more balanced approach that avoids unnecessary heat and inefficiency.

It plays well with others

Compatibility shouldn’t be an issue either. Quick Charge 5+ works with older Quick Charge gear (back to 2.0) and will play nice with upcoming devices set to debut at Snapdragon Summit 2025 later this month.

And you don’t need a Snapdragon-powered device to benefit, as it’s designed to match competitor chargers on non-Qualcomm hardware too. Accessories using the new standard are expected to start shipping later this year.

With Quick Charge 5+, Qualcomm wants to make fast charging more practical for real-world use. Cooler operation, smarter power handling, and broad compatibility could make this the go-to option for the next wave of phones and laptops.