Jerry, Michael, and Nick are joined by Tom Meyer as they hold a wake for the not-dead-but-not-very-lively Google Stadia. They also check in on some different VR tech, the value of the new Motorola Edge+, and more.
Links:
- Stadia: Everything you need to know about Google's cloud gaming service | Android Central
- Stadia Games and Entertainment shutting down, changing focus to partnering with third-party teams | Android Central
- Stadia year in review 2021: Lives to see 2022, but limps into the future | Android Central
- Google Project Iris is a new AR/VR headset powered by the cloud | Android Central
- Google reportedly in talks with Peloton, Bungie, and more over Stadia tech under new brand called 'Google Stream' | Android Central
- PS VR2 (PS5 VR) official headset design revealed | Android Central
- The new Motorola Edge+ (2022) comes for the Galaxy S22 Ultra with its own stylus | Android Central
- Tom Meyer (@tomeyerz) / Twitter
Sponsors:
