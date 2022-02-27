Motorola Edge Plus 2022 Lifestyle ColorsSource: Motorola

Jerry, Michael, and Nick are joined by Tom Meyer as they hold a wake for the not-dead-but-not-very-lively Google Stadia. They also check in on some different VR tech, the value of the new Motorola Edge+, and more.

