It's been several years since Google has taken the AR and VR markets seriously, but another slew of leaks shed more light on the AR glasses rumor that made the rounds earlier this month. In this new leak, unnamed sources told The Verge that a new AR headset from Google, named Project Iris, is under development and currently scheduled for a 2024 release.

The source describes early prototypes of Project Iris as looking like a 'pair of ski goggles', probably not unlike the HTC Vive Flow that was announced in late 2021. The difference here is that Project Iris isn't tethered to any external device to power its computational abilities or other functions.

In fact, this source says that Google's Project Iris is powered by custom Google silicon — likely a slimmed-down version of Google Tensor that powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — and the Pixel team reportedly has a hand in the hardware design of the project, as well.

But the most interesting part isn't Google's newly-minted desire to get back into AR or VR. Rather, it's the word that Project Iris will be using its data centers to "remotely render some graphics and beam them into the headset via an internet connection." If that sounds a lot like a rough description of Google Stadia, you're certainly not alone in your thoughts.

Using cloud-based services like Stadia along with bespoke low-power chipsets created by Google itself could give an always-connected headset far more graphical capabilities than the average standalone AR or VR headset.