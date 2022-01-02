What you need to know
- Google is reportedly working on a pair of augmented reality smart glasses.
- The ongoing AR project is said to be the result of Google's North acquisition last year.
- Google's recent job postings also suggested that the company was working on its own AR operating system.
Google may be kicking its augmented reality efforts into high gear following the acquisition of AR glasses company, North, last year. The search giant is now reportedly working on "a new iteration of smart glasses."
According to a report by The New York Times, Google is banking on its North acquisition to jump on the AR bandwagon (via Android Police). The Mountain View-based tech behemoth purchased the Canadian startup in the summer of last year, ostensibly in an effort to gain a foothold in the smart glasses market after its Google Glass project failed to take off.
Before the buyout, North was selling the Focals smart glasses. However, the firm halted sales of the first-generation Focals in December 2019 presumably due to poor market reception. It then began teasing the second-generation Focals, though this has since been dropped following its acquisition by Google.
Google is not the only company that has recently made inroads into the AR wearable space. Meta recently collaborated with Ray-Ban to release Ray-Ban Stories, a pair of smart glasses that can take photos and videos like Snap's Spectacles.
For the time being, information about the new AR project is limited. However, with Google recently looking for people to join its new AR team and the development of an AR operating system, it's clear that the tech behemoth is getting into the metaverse.
However, it remains to be seen whether Google's new project will result in consumer hardware in 2022.
Five things Samsung needs to do better in 2022
Samsung had a strong year for hardware with the Galaxy S21 series, A52, and Galaxy Z foldables solidifying its position as the leading phone manufacturer. However, as we head into 2022, here are the things we feel Samsung needs to change.
This is the upcoming 2022 flagship our readers are most looking forward to
We wanted to know which upcoming 2022 flagship our readers were most excited for, and the votes indicate a clear winner with some runner-ups.
The 8 worst outages of 2021: AWS, Google Cloud, Fastly, and more
There's no question that 2021 proved cloud service providers desperately need to improve the infrastructure that powers our internet. So we're looking back at the most devastating outages of the year.
Here are the best Nest cameras on the market right now
Just in time for the holidays, we've rounded up the best Google Nest cameras on the market right now. So whether you want to use the security camera indoors or outdoors, we've got you covered.