What you need to know
- Sony shared official image of the PS VR2 headset's design, as well as the finalized design for the Sense controllers.
- Sony previously shared a closer look at the Sense VR controllers, as well as providing details about the hardware and technology.
- No release date or price for PS VR2 have been announced yet.
Sony shared the official design for the PS VR2 headset on Tuesday, finally giving us a closer look at the headset that PlayStation players will be using in the future.
The PS VR2 is white, matching the design and color scheme of the PS5. The Sense controllers have also been refined, with a matching white color pattern. These controllers use the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, making them a huge leap forward over the Move controllers used with the original PSVR.
As detailed on PlayStation Blog, this headset is designed with users in mind, including a new vent design.
"Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games," explains Yujin Morisawa, senior art director at Sony Interactive Entertainment. "I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation."
Sony has not yet revealed the official price or release date for the PS VR2 headset, so we'll have to wait for more information on that front. First-party developers at PlayStation are already working on new games for the headset, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, a collaboration between Guerrilla Games and Firesprite.
