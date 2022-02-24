Following Motorola's somewhat recent launch of the Edge X30 in China, the U.S. version of the phone finally makes its debut as the Motorola Edge+ (2022).

Motorola's latest smartphone comes with just about all the bells and whistles you could ask for among the best Android phones of 2022. It features a FullHD+ pOLED display with HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate, which would make it a great phone for mobile gamers. Atop the display, Motorola managed to squeeze a 60MP selfie camera into the hole punch, so your selfies will hopefully come out crisp.

On the back, you're getting a triple camera setup consisting of two 50MP sensors, which may sound like a bit of a step down from the 108MP primary sensor on last year's Motorola Edge (2021). However, Motorola touts its "all-pixel" Omni-directional PDAF to quickly capture sharp images, which sounds a bit like Sony's impressive autofocusing features found in the Xperia 1 III. OIS and pixel binning help the Motorola Edge+ (2022) capture more light, while the ultra-wide sensor also doubles as a macro camera to get real close when you need to.

Rounding out the rear cameras is a 2MP depth sensor, which seems a bit out of place on a flagship smartphone, although hopefully, it can help provide more natural bokeh to images.

On the audio front, Motorola outfitted the Edge+ (2022) with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology to enhance wireless audio.

Unlike Motorola's last smartphone launch, the Edge+ (2022) gets Android 12 out-of-the-box. It brings some enhancements to the awkwardly-named Ready For platform, making it easier to multitask on a large display, even on Windows 11 devices. Additionally, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) is the first phone to support the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform, enabling it to power the Lenovo smart glasses.