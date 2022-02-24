What you need to know
- Motorola's latest flagship smartphone is the Motorola Edge+ (2022).
- The phone features two 50MP rear cameras, a 144Hz OLED display, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
- Motorola is also launching an optional Smart Stylus and Folio case.
Following Motorola's somewhat recent launch of the Edge X30 in China, the U.S. version of the phone finally makes its debut as the Motorola Edge+ (2022).
Motorola's latest smartphone comes with just about all the bells and whistles you could ask for among the best Android phones of 2022. It features a FullHD+ pOLED display with HDR10+ and a 144Hz refresh rate, which would make it a great phone for mobile gamers. Atop the display, Motorola managed to squeeze a 60MP selfie camera into the hole punch, so your selfies will hopefully come out crisp.
On the back, you're getting a triple camera setup consisting of two 50MP sensors, which may sound like a bit of a step down from the 108MP primary sensor on last year's Motorola Edge (2021). However, Motorola touts its "all-pixel" Omni-directional PDAF to quickly capture sharp images, which sounds a bit like Sony's impressive autofocusing features found in the Xperia 1 III. OIS and pixel binning help the Motorola Edge+ (2022) capture more light, while the ultra-wide sensor also doubles as a macro camera to get real close when you need to.
Rounding out the rear cameras is a 2MP depth sensor, which seems a bit out of place on a flagship smartphone, although hopefully, it can help provide more natural bokeh to images.
On the audio front, Motorola outfitted the Edge+ (2022) with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology to enhance wireless audio.
Unlike Motorola's last smartphone launch, the Edge+ (2022) gets Android 12 out-of-the-box. It brings some enhancements to the awkwardly-named Ready For platform, making it easier to multitask on a large display, even on Windows 11 devices. Additionally, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) is the first phone to support the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform, enabling it to power the Lenovo smart glasses.
Some users may also be happy to know that Motorola is bringing support for the Cherokee language to the MyUX interface, the latest example of Motorola's support for indigenous endangered languages, which also includes Nheengatu and Kaingang.
The phone's other specs include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a 4,800mAh battery with 30W charging, mmWave 5G, an IP52 rating, and whaddya know, there's NFC. As you'd expect, it's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
While Motorola is no stranger to styluses, the new Edge+ marks a new approach for the company with the new Smart Stylus, which was previously leaked. Instead of a built-in stylus like its own Moto G Stylus line or the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Edge+ comes bundled with a Folio case which holds the pen behind the phone. Popping the pen out of its holder will bring up a selection of apps to use with the pen, not unlike Samsung's experience. Unfortunately, the Smart Stylus and Folio case may be sold separately depending on the region.
The new Motorola Edge+ (2022) will be available at Best Buy, and Amazon unlocked before it arrives at Verizon, Boost Mobile, and Republic Wireless "in the coming months." For a limited time, you can purchase it at a $100 discount for just $899. Globally, the phone will launch as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro (which isn't confusing at all), although Motorola didn't specify availability.
