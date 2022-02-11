What you need to know
- More renders of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro have leaked.
- The latest renders give us our first look at the stylus and smart folio case for the flagship phone.
- It is expected to debut alongside the vanilla Edge 30 later this month.
Last month, a leak had revealed that an upcoming Motorola flagship could come with a next-gen "Smart Stylus." The first render showing off the stylus has now surfaced, courtesy of veteran leaker Evan Blass.
As you can see in the render above, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will not include a dedicated slot to hold the stylus. Instead, Motorola will offer a stylus and folio case for the phone. In addition to the render showing off the case, Blass has also shared an official-looking render of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Previous leaks, however, had referred to the device as the Edge 30 Ultra.
The Motorola "Smart Stylus" is rumored to feature Bluetooth connectivity and support for wireless charging as well as air gestures. Besides using it to draw and take notes, users will apparently also be able to use the stylus as an air mouse with external displays. Unfortunately, there's no word on whether the next-gen stylus will be able to match the latency of the S Pen on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The smart folio case for the Edge 30 Pro appears to have a vertical cutout in the middle to enable always-on-display functionality. While it isn't visible in the leaked render, the case is rumored to include a built-in kickstand as well.
Motorola is expected to unveil the Edge 30 Pro on February 24, alongside the standard Edge 30. The Lenovo-owned company's answer to the best Android phones is likely to come equipped with a 144Hz OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging.
