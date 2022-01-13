What you need to know Motorola may be preparing to launch a stylus and case alongside the Edge 30 Ultra.

The "Motorola Smart Stylus" will reportedly feature Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging, and air gestures.

The folio case includes a stylus holder and interacts with both the phone and stylus.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to be the global variant of the Edge X30.

After launching the Motorola X30 last year, we're still waiting on the company's global flagship launch. Yet, while we wait, new information points to come interesting new accessories launching for the rumored Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. According to XDA-Developers, Motorola is planning to launch a new stylus and case for its upcoming flagship. The "Motorola Smart Stylus," as it may be called, would be the most advanced stylus that the company has launched with a phone, with XDA's sources calling it "next-gen." And from XDA's depiction, it'll have a more robust design than the stylus' that it includes with phones like the Moto G Stylus 5G.