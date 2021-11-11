Earlier this week, a leak from TechnikNews claimed that Motorola could soon launch a new Snapdragon 898-powered flagship phone called the Edge 30 Ultra. The first renders of the upcoming phone have now leaked online, courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.

As you can see in the renders below, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone will be a rather unique camera bump housing three sensors. The LED flash and a noise-canceling microphone are also placed within the large bump.