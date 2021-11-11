What you need to know
- CAD renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra have appeared online.
- The renders suggest the phone will have a centered hole-punch cutout and triple rear cameras.
- It is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 898 chipset, a 60MP selfie camera, and a 5000mAh battery.
Earlier this week, a leak from TechnikNews claimed that Motorola could soon launch a new Snapdragon 898-powered flagship phone called the Edge 30 Ultra. The first renders of the upcoming phone have now leaked online, courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles.
As you can see in the renders below, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone will be a rather unique camera bump housing three sensors. The LED flash and a noise-canceling microphone are also placed within the large bump.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. In the camera department, the phone will apparently feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens.
For selfies, it is tipped to come equipped with a 60MP camera on the front. Some of the other rumored specs of the Edge 30 Ultra include a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast charging, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an IP52 rating.
While there's no word on when the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will make its global debut, the phone is expected to launch in China next month as the Edge X to take the fight to the best Android phones on the market. Motorola China has already teased the launch of the phone, although a specific date is yet to be confirmed.
