Motorola has unveiled the first phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, dubbed the Edge X30. As you'd expect, the new Motorola Edge X30 is packed to the gills with features and has the specs to give the best Android phones a run for their money.

The flagship phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 576Mhz touch sampling rate. Housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display is an impressive 60MP selfie camera.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a secondary 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. On the software side of things, Motorola's latest flagship phone will ship with Android 12 right out of the box.

The Motorola Edge X30 will be available in a total of four versions in China. Prices start at 3,199 yuan (about $500) for the 8GB/128GB version and go up to 3,999 yuan (about $630) for the 12GB/256GB version. While Motorola hasn't announced details on its global availability yet, the Edge X30 is expected to make its global debut with a different name sometime in the near future.