What you need to know
- Motorola has announced the world's first phone featuring Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
- The new Motorola Edge X30 comes with a 144Hz display, a 60MP selfie camera, and 68W charging.
- It will be available in China for a starting price of 3,199 yuan (about $500).
Motorola has unveiled the first phone featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, dubbed the Edge X30. As you'd expect, the new Motorola Edge X30 is packed to the gills with features and has the specs to give the best Android phones a run for their money.
The flagship phone sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 576Mhz touch sampling rate. Housed within the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display is an impressive 60MP selfie camera.
On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a secondary 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W wired charging. On the software side of things, Motorola's latest flagship phone will ship with Android 12 right out of the box.
The Motorola Edge X30 will be available in a total of four versions in China. Prices start at 3,199 yuan (about $500) for the 8GB/128GB version and go up to 3,999 yuan (about $630) for the 12GB/256GB version. While Motorola hasn't announced details on its global availability yet, the Edge X30 is expected to make its global debut with a different name sometime in the near future.
Motorola has also announced a "Special Edition" of the Edge X30 with a 60MP under-display selfie camera. The rest of the phone's key specs are identical to the regular X30. It has been priced at 3,999 yuan (about $625) in China. Both the Edge X30 and Edge X30 Special Edition are slated to go on sale in the country from December 15.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
[Review] The Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook holds a bright future for Chrome OS
A 13.3-inch tablet seems ridiculously huge, but Lenovo nailed the essentials with the Duet 5 and produced one of the most unique and fun Chromebooks of 2021. Here's why it's almost perfect — and why it should be your next family Chromebook.
After the Fall review: 80's cheese and lots of zombies, please
If you're into shooting hordes of zombies alongside friends, After the Fall for Quest 2 and PSVR might just be the right game for you.
Marshall Minor III review: Brighter sound comes with missing parts
For Marshall, the Minor III are pared-down wireless earbuds when you don't want to pay more for one of the brand's pricier options. However, by stripping a lot out of them, they don't quite measure up to their sticker price.
Liven up your Moto G Pure with the best cases
We love how the perfect case can revamp a phone's look completely. So give your Motorola phone a glow-up with one of the best Moto G Pure cases.