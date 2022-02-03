What you need to know
- Motorola announces its latest Moto G Stylus for 2022.
- The new phone features upgrades over the 2021 model like a 90Hz display, 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.
- Unlike the Moto G Stylus 5G, there's no 5G connectivity. There's also no NFC.
Motorola is back with its latest stylus-toting smartphone, bringing an updated design along with it and some small but notable upgrades. However, the new Moto G Stylus (2022) is also a confusing launch for Motorola after the company introduced two separate models in 2021. We'll explain.
When compared to the Moto G Stylus (2021), which was launched early last year, the 2022 model manages to step things up a bit. It sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that now comes with a 90Hz refresh rate for slightly smoother animations. It also has a larger 5,000mAh battery which Motorola claims can last up to two days, and at least in North America, the phone comes with 6GB of RAM.
However, unlike the Moto G Stylus 5G, which also launched in 2021, there's no 5G connectivity here, making the phone a curious step back. It also features a forgettable Helio G88 chipset as opposed to a Snapdragon SoC, and it's launching in 2022 running Android 11.
Other specs include a 50MP quad-camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, and — surprise — no NFC. Compared to the Moto G Stylus 5G, which itself wasn't much, the new Moto G Stylus 2022 sounds pretty forgettable on paper. It's a curious move for the OEM that managed to become number three in the U.S., despite growing competition from companies like OnePlus and TCL which are making comparable 5G-enabled phones for the same price and less.
You can preorder the device now at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, and it retails for $300. However, if your heart is set on an affordable Motorola phone, we might suggest last year's 5G model or any of the best budget Android smartphones.
