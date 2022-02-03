When compared to the Moto G Stylus (2021), which was launched early last year , the 2022 model manages to step things up a bit. It sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display that now comes with a 90Hz refresh rate for slightly smoother animations. It also has a larger 5,000mAh battery which Motorola claims can last up to two days, and at least in North America, the phone comes with 6GB of RAM.

Motorola is back with its latest stylus-toting smartphone, bringing an updated design along with it and some small but notable upgrades. However, the new Moto G Stylus (2022) is also a confusing launch for Motorola after the company introduced two separate models in 2021. We'll explain.

However, unlike the Moto G Stylus 5G, which also launched in 2021, there's no 5G connectivity here, making the phone a curious step back. It also features a forgettable Helio G88 chipset as opposed to a Snapdragon SoC, and it's launching in 2022 running Android 11.

Other specs include a 50MP quad-camera setup, a 16MP selfie camera, and — surprise — no NFC. Compared to the Moto G Stylus 5G, which itself wasn't much, the new Moto G Stylus 2022 sounds pretty forgettable on paper. It's a curious move for the OEM that managed to become number three in the U.S., despite growing competition from companies like OnePlus and TCL which are making comparable 5G-enabled phones for the same price and less.

You can preorder the device now at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, and it retails for $300. However, if your heart is set on an affordable Motorola phone, we might suggest last year's 5G model or any of the best budget Android smartphones.