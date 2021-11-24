Let me start off by saying that I was a huge LG fan. And I'm still quite bitter that we won't see another LG smartphone. The loss of LG left a void not only in my heart but also in the mobile industry, with Samsung and Apple continuing to rein in their perceived duopoly. At the same time, the smaller guys like Motorola struggle to pick up the scraps of market share in the U.S. But while Motorola has claimed LG's former spot as the third-largest OEM in the U.S., it doesn't feel like the company is really making much of an effort to win over consumers. Each company seems to be going about it in different ways, with varying results. OnePlus vying to be the alternative to Samsung's Galaxy phones, Sony content to carve out a niche with expensive phones targeting content creators, and Motorola focusing its efforts on the budget segment. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Yet while I respect Motorola's hustle to make a phone for everyone, I can't help being disappointed every time the company announces a new smartphone for the U.S. market. Even on Black Friday, when Motorola's phones are even more affordable than ever, I find it difficult to actually recommend its devices to anyone. In fact, if you're looking for any good Black Friday Android phone deals, you'll do best to spend a little bit more money on the other guys that appear to be putting effort into their devices. I say this because it's hard not to feel like Motorola is doing the bare minimum when it comes to the mobile industry. Motorola showed off its 2021 lineup at a recent launch event for the new Moto G Power (2022), and absolutely none of the devices look remotely interesting. You can barely tell that the Motorola Edge (2021) is the more "flagship" device among them. I recently had the unfortunate pleasure of reviewing the Moto G Pure, and it was purely a dull phone that I struggled to find anything nice to say about. And even with the recently announced Moto G Power (2022), I can't help but feel like it's a downgrade from the 2020 model despite the higher refresh rate. Motorola also missed the opportunity to include 5G, which you're starting to find in more devices at the same price point.

Then there's the horrid update policy, with most of its phones only being promised one major OS upgrade. Even LG, which wasn't known for timely updates, left the mobile industry this year with the promise of three years of updates for its latest smartphones. And sure, we have yet to see this play out in any way, but at least it's there in writing. Motorola can't even commit to putting NFC in its phones, which is ridiculous to the point that even the Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) refused to support its phones for mobile ticketing due to "inconsistent experiences with Motorola phones." That doesn't bode well for the company if it wants to be taken seriously as the new No. 3 Android OEM in the U.S. — and it doesn't seem like Motorola really cares. According to Counterpoint Research, while Motorola benefited from LG's exit in the market, so did OnePlus. This was largely driven by its affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones you can buy in the U.S., and the only real competition to Motorola. However, with only a handful of models available in the U.S., OnePlus is taking the quality-over-quantity approach to the U.S. market as opposed to Motorola's strategy, which has turned into a massive midrange sludge.