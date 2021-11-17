What you need to know Motorola launches the latest iteration of the Moto G Power.

The smartphone comes with a few upgraded specs over its predecessor, such as a higher-refresh-rate display.

Pricing starts at $200, and it will ship in the coming months.

Motorola is on a bit of a spree after quietly launching the new Moto Watch 100 smartwatch on Tuesday. Now, the company has unveiled its latest version of the Moto G Power, with some upgrades over its predecessor. The new smartphone continues Motorola's tradition of offering a low-specced smartphone with a high-capacity 5,000mAh battery., which the company claims should last up to three days. Unfortunately, you'll have to manage with 10W charging if you want to top up that large battery, which is still slower than many of the best budget Android phones on the market. To power the device, the Moto G Power ditches Qualcomm and instead opts for the MediaTek Helio G37.

Source: Nick Sutrich / Android Central