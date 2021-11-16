What you need to know
- Motorola launches its latest smartwatch.
- The Moto Watch 100 is an affordable smartwatch running a proprietary Moto Watch OS.
- The device features a two-week battery life and only costs $100.
Following recent leaks, Motorola has silently launched its latest smartwatch, the new Moto Watch 100. First spotted by Droid-Life, the device is a mid-range offering with excellent battery life and a host of health features, but you won't find Wear OS onboard.
The Moto Watch 100 features a 1.3-inch LCD tucked into a 42mm aluminum case. Keeping the lights on is a 355mAh battery that Motorola says can last for up to two weeks. That's likely because the company chose to forego Wear OS and include a proprietary "Moto Watch OS."
Motorola says that its new Moto Watch OS provides "functionality you need without the battery-draining apps you don't." This includes heart rate, sleep tracking, weight tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and 26 sports modes. And the watch has a companion app that will help users keep track of all their metrics. It's available for Android, with the iOS version arriving in December.
While Wear OS fans may not be please with its absence, the watch touts better battery life than you'll find on many of the best Android smartwatches and even has an always-on display, something that was missing from even the OnePlus Watch when it first launched.
Under the hood, you'll find Bluetooth 5 and GPS, and thanks to fast charging, the Moto Watch 100 can top up in just 60 minutes.
While unlikely to compete with the premium Galaxy Watch 4, the Moto Watch 100 looks like a compelling smartwatch with a great design and affordable price tag, making it much more accessible. For only $100, this is definitely worth a look, especially if you're looking out for Black Friday smartwatch deals.
The Moto Watch 100 ships on December 10.
Long-lasting
Moto Watch 100
Perfect holiday gift
The Moto Watch 100 is an affordable smartwatch that works whether you have Android or iOS and will help you keep track of all your fitness goals going into the new year thanks to its various health sensors, 26 sports modes, and comprehensive companion app.
