I went hands-on with Lenovo's new Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus — here's who they're for

Lenovo's Android tablets often strike a balance between affordability and feature set, offering a solid value proposition. The company continues that trend with the Lenovo Yoga Tab, a mid-range tablet, and the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus, a budget productivity tablet. Both arrive this month following their official reveal at Lenovo Innovation World 2025.

I went hands-on with the Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus, and they're Android 15 tablets with specific users in mind. The Lenovo Yoga Tab is creator-focused, down to the high-resolution display and preloaded Adobe Creative Suite software. Meanwhile, the Idea Tab Plus is a no-frills option for people who want a decent Android tablet on a tight budget.

Here's what you need to know about them, and who should buy each one.

Note: Lenovo provided travel and lodging for Innovation World 2025, but did not have any input in this article.

Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Lenovo Yoga Tab Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Display 11.1-inch, 3.2K (3200 x 2000 resolution), 16:10 LTPS, 144Hz, 98% DCI-P3, 800 nits, 340ppi 12.1-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600 resolution, 16:10 LCD, 90Hz, 96% DCI-P3, 800 nits, 249 ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Memory Up to 12GB Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Up to 256GB Operating system Android 15 Android 15 Battery 8,860mAh 10,200mAh Front camera 13MP, FF, f/2.2, 101-degree field-of-view 8MP, FF Rear camera 13MP, AF, f/2.2 main camera and 2MP, FF macro lens 13MP, AF Audio 4x speakers (2x tweeter and 2x woofer) with Dolby Atmos; 2x microphones 4x speakers with Dolby Atmos; 2x microphones Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 10.06 x 6.53 x 0.24-0.33 in. 10.98 x 7.13 x 0.26 in. Weight 458g 530g Colors Luna Grey, Seashell Luna Gray, Cloud Grey, Sand Rose

Lenovo Yoga Tab

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Oftentimes, when you think of a "creator" tablet, the word expensive also comes to mind, with tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra costing anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000. However, the Lenovo Yoga Tab aims to meet creators at the $550 price point, undercutting both premium and cheaper options, such as the base Galaxy Tab S11 and the OnePlus Pad 3.

The highlight of the experience is the display. I think the 11.1-inch panel is the perfect size for a basic tablet. The screen uses LTPS LCD technology, and while it's not OLED, it'll look better and feel more responsive than the old LCDs you may be used to. The resolution stands out at 3.2K, helping the Yoga Tab double down on its creative focus.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The resolution makes the Yoga Tab ideal for drawing, photo editing, or video editing, and it looks great in person. It'll even be able to handle color-accurate work, as Lenovo says it covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It's not often you see a tablet validated for color accuracy, especially at this price point. The 144Hz refresh rate will be beneficial for basic responsiveness and light gaming.

I had no issues with the quality of the Lenovo Yoga Tab screen, but the brightness capabilities stuck out to me as a potential concern. The tablet can only hit 800 nits of maximum brightness, which is half that of the Galaxy Tab S11 series. Granted, the Yoga Tab is cheaper, although some creatives might find they need that extra brightness, especially when outdoors.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Originally, I wished Lenovo equipped the Yoga Tab with the better Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 actually makes sense for this price point.

Lenovo touts 20 TOPs of NPU power, but many of the tablet's AI features rely on cloud processing anyway. Lenovo's suite of AI features includes those we've come to expect from mobile devices in 2025, like generative text editing and sketch-to-image generation.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The tablet comes with Adobe Creative Suite pre-installed, plus a free trial, which is a nice touch. However, being that Adobe products are heavily reliant on subscriptions, it doesn't add much extra value to your Yoga Tab purchase. You get a two-month free trial of Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Express, plus a three-month free trial of Perplexity Pro.

All told, I came away from my brief hands-on with the Yoga Tab pretty impressed — it's a thin, premium-feeling tablet with a few tweaks specifically designed with creators in mind.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The Idea Tab Plus is a slightly larger but cheaper Android 15 tablet. This 12.1-inch tablet starts at just $270, which is much lower than many of the best Android tablets. At this price point, you're looking at a basic device and expect a few compromises, which is why Lenovo is positioning the Idea Tab Plus toward basic productivity and content consumption.

Notably, it has the same great in-hand feel as the Yoga Tab, with an aluminum chassis and a thickness of only 6.29mm at its thinnest point. The bigger display is a basic LCD panel with a 2.5K resolution — lower than the Yoga Tab but still more than suitable for everyday use. The refresh rate tops out at 90Hz, and the brightness can only reach 800 nits peak.

For what it's worth, even the budget Idea Tab Plus manages to grab 96% of the DCI-P3 color space, which is pretty impressive.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

You might not be able to do photo editing or video editing on the Idea Tab Plus due to hardware limitations, but the display itself is pretty good for color-accurate work. The processor is the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400, which resides firmly in mid-range territory. I didn't notice any lag or general slowness while playing around with the Idea Tab Plus.

However, it's unlikely to win many benchmarks or crush demanding tasks, even with up to 12GB of RAM onboard.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

While there are a handful of cost-cutting measures taken to make the Idea Tab Plus more affordable, there are also a few neat perks that come with this tablet. There's a dual microSD and SIM card slot for the 5G model, so you get cellular connectivity and expandable storage. There are more color options, too: Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Sand Rose.

A few things remain consistent across the Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus, like quadruple Dolby Atmos speakers and dual microphones. Both are available with accessories, including keyboard cases, folios, and pens.

Availability

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

My takeaway from spending a bit of time with these new Lenovo tablets is that budget and midrange Android tablets have come a long way. At these prices, the Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus seem to offer a worthwhile value proposition for the right user. We'll have to spend a bit more time putting each model through its paces to be sure.

Both the Lenovo Yoga Tab and Idea Tab Plus are available starting this month.