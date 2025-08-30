What you need to know

Lenovo announced its official partnership with FIFAe, bringing its powerful gaming hardware to the eSports Finals in December.

The post states the brand's Legion Tower 7i will be there for the competition, as well as its gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, and more.

The FIFAe Finals 2025 competition is set for December 10 through 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lenovo's announcing a major partnership with FIFAe, an eSports competition for FIFA, that will bring its devices to the forefront.

A press release from the Lenovo StoryHub announced official confirmation from FIFAe about its partnership with the company. Lenovo states this new collaboration with FIFAe is another part of its work together, including other collabs with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, 2026, and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027.

Regarding its eSports appearance, the post states competitors will have access to the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i, gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, and other accessories. Aside from the competitors having full access to Lenovo's suite of gaming devices and products, the company states it's also providing items to FIFAe presenters and staff.

Lenovo states its gaming computers and accessories support this higher level of gameplay and should set the "standard" for future football esports competitions.

Across its FIFAe and other FIFA-related collaborations, Lenovo states it's also providing AI solutions, data center services, and smart devices to further enhance the player and viewing experience. The FIFAe Finals 2025 competition is set for December 10 through 19 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This will feature the FIFAe World Cup with Rocket League, eFootball on console, and eFootball on mobile.

Lenovo's ventured into powerful gaming

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's continued to venture into more powerful hardware and specifications for gamers, especially when you think about its tablets. While the brand's PC's are nothing to scoff at, the Legion Tab Gen 3—and the Gen 4, though it's only in China right now—brought decent flagship power in a small tablet form factor. One of its hallmarks is that the Legion Tab Gen 3 is compatible with a variety of mobile gaming controllers, further enhancing those longer sessions you want in the evenings.

Just before the Legion Tab Gen 4's May launch in China, Lenovo teased the device with an 8.8-inch display, a singular camera, and AI software. Another major highlight was its confirmation of AI software, which focuses on gaming. There was a feature called "AI combat support" that could assist users when playing games like PUBG and others.