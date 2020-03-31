The Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS enclosure is down to $149.99 at B&H. You may need to clip the $20 off on-page coupon to see it drop this low in your cart. The sale is part of B&H's DealZone collection of daily deals, which means it's going to expire quickly. The DS220j is a new product and hasn't really gone on sale before. It's going for $180 or more at most retailers, including Walmart.

For media bingeing Synology DiskStation DS220j 2-Bay NAS enclosure Never a better time to create your own media server. One-day only deal. Has a $20 off on-page coupon. Has two drive bays, a 1.4GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of DDR4 RAM, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. Create a personal cloud you can access anywhere. $149.99 $180.00 $30 off See at B&H With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

We just reviewed the DS220j in February. It's a new model that replaces one of Synology's most popular DIskStations to date, the DS218j. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge, and the review said, "If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly NAS, the DS220j is a great place to start. Testing the waters to see if a NAS is a good fit on your network, while leaving room for expansion by moving up the Synology NAS catalog, this is an excellent NAS worth considering for small deployments."

The specifications include a 1.4GHz dual-core processor, 512GB of DDR4 RAM, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. It's also a very easy-to-use system with a great user interface and software that will guide you along the way. If you're unsure about using a NAS or how it might work for you, this is a great system to start with.

The DiskStation has space for two hard drives or SSDs but doesn't come with any installed. You will need to find the hard drives yourself so you can fill them with all the media you've downloaded over the years. Lucky for you, B&H is also having a sale on WD drives today. Grab two WD Red 4TB internal drives on sale for $94.99 apiece. These are designed to be used in an NAS and are some of the most popular around for that purpose.

