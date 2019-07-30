Sony just held its financial results for Q1 2019, which is three months ending on June 30, 2019. Going through the presentation, there are a couple of major highlights for the PlayStation side of Sony's business. To start off, Sony confirmed that the PlayStation 4 has crossed 100 million units shipped, with 3.2 million consoles being sold during the last quarter.

This is a major milestone for the console to reach, and it did so even faster than Sony's insanely successful PlayStation 2. The PlayStation 2 took five years and nine months to hit 100 million units shipped, while the PlayStation 4 has done so in five years seven months.

Another interesting highlight from the financial results is the digital vs physical game share. Full game downloads are now 53% of the share, which is the first time digital downloads have overtaken sales of physical copies. Last year, digital was at 43%, which means a 10% change year-over-year. PlayStation Plus membership has also grown, at 36.2 million subscribers over 33.9 million during the same period last year.

Operating income for the Gaming division still took a 12% drop overall, which is to be expected this late into a generation. Sony has also lowered its forecast, both overall and specifically for gaming looking forward through 2019, citing lower-than-expected sales of PlayStation 4 units and third-party software.

With upcoming software like Death Stranding coming in 2019, Sony has some games left in the tank for the PlayStation 4 before the next generation begins.