I had the pleasure of reviewing the SCUF Vantage controller and found it to be one of the better third-party products on the market, which makes sense given the company's pedigree. Scuf wasn't done perfecting it, though, and has just announced a new iteration in the SCUF Vantage line.

Upon first glance it doesn't look like much has changed in the SCUF Vantage 2, and it does still feature a lot of the customization options from the previous iteration like the four back paddles and two side action buttons. Where it bests its counterpart is that it will now support a new customization app coming this fall so that you can configure how you play with ease. The SCUF Vantage 2 has also been made with upgraded materials and components for added comfort and performance.

These enhanced features include: