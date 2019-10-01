What you need to know
- Scuf's Vantage controller line for PS4 and PC is getting a new model.
- It has been built to be more comfortable and deliver better gaming performance.
- Scuf is also making a limited edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare SCUF Vantage 2 controller.
I had the pleasure of reviewing the SCUF Vantage controller and found it to be one of the better third-party products on the market, which makes sense given the company's pedigree. Scuf wasn't done perfecting it, though, and has just announced a new iteration in the SCUF Vantage line.
Upon first glance it doesn't look like much has changed in the SCUF Vantage 2, and it does still feature a lot of the customization options from the previous iteration like the four back paddles and two side action buttons. Where it bests its counterpart is that it will now support a new customization app coming this fall so that you can configure how you play with ease. The SCUF Vantage 2 has also been made with upgraded materials and components for added comfort and performance.
These enhanced features include:
- Improved High-Performance Grip
- Upgraded trigger functions
- PC Customization App for Windows
- Improved button haptics
- Refined tactile textures in the faceplate, trigger, bumper, and Sax buttons
- Enhanced USB connection system
Like its predecessor, SCUF will offer both wired and wireless models. This time around the company is also releasing a limited edition SCUF Vantage 2 controller for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This one comes with a unique faceplate design that features a blue tactical map. The Modern Warfare logo is also etched into the Touch Pad and featured on the back paddles, while the D-pad has a tactical red cross printed onto it. Even the vibration modules have been customized with artwork inspired by a sniper scope. Players that purchase this controller will receive an exclusive in-game sniper scope charm.
The SCUF Vantage 2 Modern Warfare controller will be available for $220. The wireless and wired will cost you $200 and $170, respectively. They will all be available on Scuf's website and GameStop, and will begin shipping on October 14, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.