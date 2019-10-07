Sony has a huge announcement for Android users. Beginning with the upcoming 7.00 update for the PS4, Remote Play will now work with Android phones and tablets running Android 5.0 and above. That's something a lot of us can get excited about, especially because iOS users have had Remote Play since last March.

For those not in the know, Remote Play gives you the ability to "stream select PS4 games on mobile devices." Now, you'll be able to play some of your favorite games even when you're not at home with your PS4, or if someone else is using the TV.

In order to use Remote Play on your Android phone or tablet, you'll first have to wait for the 7.00 update to roll out this week. Then, you'll need to install the Remote Play app from the Play Store on your device.

Once you have everything set up, you'll be able to play PS4 games on your Android device using the on-screen controls or with a Bluetooth controller. The only bad news, however, is that the DualShock 4 wireless controllers might not be compatible with your device.

Sony's post notes that the DualShock 4 controllers will work with devices running Android 10. Unfortunately, in the wide world of Android, there are not a lot of phones running Android 10 at the moment.

If you have a device running an older version of Android but still want to use Remote Play, you can either stick with the on-screen controls or pick up a third-party Bluetooth controller, such as the SteelSeries Stratus Duo.